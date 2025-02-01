Is the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day ticket worth purchasing?

Gigantamax Kingler is the next Gigantamax Pokemon joining the Pokemon GO roster. Arriving on February 1, 2025, players can challenge this new boss in Power Spots. Like many other events in the mobile game's recent history, the Kingler Raid Day event will have a ticket that players can purchase for $5 USD. However, it may not be the best idea to purchase it.

Here is everything to know about Pokemon GO's Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event ticket.

What does the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day ticket include?

Upon buying the Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day ticket for $5 USD, Pokemon GO players will get access to a timed research that rewards those who complete it with 25,000 XP and a Max Mushroom. This is a timed research, so it will be unavailable once the event ends.

Max Mushrooms are items that offer temporary effects, like Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs. They increase the damage dealt by Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon used by trainers who consumed them.

Players who purchase the ticket will also receive the passive bonuses of doubling their XP from completing Max Battles, as well as an increased Max Particle limit of 5,600. This can be helpful since Max Particles are required to enter Max Battles.

For $5 USD, this is all the ticket offers. This is a bit disappointing, especially considering the value of the $2 ticket released for the Lunar New Year event, which included an Incubator, encounters with wild Pokemon, and two Lucky Eggs.

Why you should not buy Pokemon GO's Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event ticket

The Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day ticket offers minimal value for its $5 price tag. One could argue that if the research players gain access to remains on their account until completion, it might be worth it. Spending the $5 essentially commits trainers to grinding through the event for fear of not getting their money's worth.

Given that a significant portion of the game's community does not reside in areas where Gigantamax Max Battles can be realistically completed, this ticket is even less appealing.

Considering that recent $2 tickets have offered more value, it is unclear why Niantic expects players to pay $5 for such limited additional content.

It appears that players participating in this event will face more crustaceans than just Gigantamax Kingler, as greedy ol' Mr. Krabs seems to have joined the fray as well. It would be more beneficial for trainers to spend that $5 on Max Potions and Max Revives to keep their Dynamax Pokemon battle-ready.

