How to get Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon GO makes its debut during the Max Battle Day event on February 1, 2025. The creature will take over Power Spots around you from 2 - 5 pm on the day. It is the seventh Gigantamax form to be added to the game, and the second Water-type.
This article covers all the ways you can get Gigantamax Kinlger in Pokemon GO.
How to get Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon GO
G-Max Kingler can be acquired in the following ways in Pokemon GO:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
- 6-star Max Battles
- Trade
6-star Max Battles
The creature will be available as a 6-star Power Spot boss from 2 - 5 pm local time on February 1, 2025. During this time, you can challenge it with 39 other trainers — divided into groups of four. If you can take it down, the creature will be available for capture.
The potential catch CP of G-Max Kingler will lie in one of the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 1,540 - 1,616 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 1,925 - 2,020 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Irrespective of the Fast Move Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon GO knows, it will always use G-Max Foam Burst as its damaging move during the Dynamax phase.
Also read: How to solo or duo Zapdos in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles
Trade
Gigantamax Kingler, like other Dynamax or G-Max Pokemon, can be traded. As long as you have a Kingler registered in your Pokedex in Pokemon GO, it won't be counted as a Special Trade.
However, note that while Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon GO will retain any unlocked Max Moves, they will be downgraded to Level 1 when traded. Therefore, do not invest resources in upgrading these if you plan on trading.
Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles
Can Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon GO be shiny?
Yes, it is possible to find the shiny form of G-Max Kingler in Niantic's mobile game. The chance of this happening is approximately 1-in-512.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨