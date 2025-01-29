Players wishing to solo or duo Zapdos in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles can do so even if they missed the creature's debut during the Max Monday event on January 27, 2025. For now, the critter will be available erratically until Moltres takes over the cycle at 6 pm local time on February 3, 2025.

This article guides you on how to solo or duo Zapdos in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles.

Best counters and strategy to solo or duo Zapdos in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles

While duo-ing Zapdos is possible for free-to-play players, those wishing to solo the creature in 5-star Max Battles must invest in a Max Mushroom. Additionally, the latter category also benefits from having Pokemon from previous battles to give them a damage boost. Ideally, three such helpers should be present, to boost the damage by approximately 18.8%.

Shiny Dynamax Zapdos (Image via TPC)

Counters

When attempting to solo or duo Zapdos in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles, you have two options for defenders and three potential attackers. They are:

Defender

Excadrill with Metal Claw and Rock Slide

Toxtricity with Spark and Wild Charge

Attacker

Gigantamax Lapras with Frost Breath (G-Max Resonance)

Gigantamax Toxtricity with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock)

Gigantamax Gengar with Shadow Claw (G-Max Terror)

Strategy

The attacking strategy is where the difference lies between the approaches to duo-ing or solo-ing Zapdos in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles.

For the former, you should have two Excadrill in your squad. Utilize it to soak up damage, but don't use any Charged Moves. It resists all of Zapdos' Charged Moves, meaning it will take little damage. However, you should still dodge targeted ones. Additionally, make sure to quit Zap Cannon lobbies, as the move is far too strong to stand up to.

During the Dynamax phase, switch into your Lapras and hit Zapdos with super-effective G-Max Resonance. Continue this process until you win. If necessary, include some healing rounds with Excadrill. However, in most cases, this shouldn't be necessary.

When trying to solo Zapdos, you must first expend a Max Mushroom. After that, use Excadrill to soak up damage. This time, you should also use 3 - 4 Charged Attacks per charging cycle. Time it so you don't get hit by a targeted move while doing this.

The rest of the process is pretty much the same as before. Use Gigantamax Lapras during the Dynamax phase to deal massive damage with G-Max Resonance. Repeat until the Power Spot boss faints.

