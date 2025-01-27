Pokemon GO Zapdos Max Battle guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Zapdos Max Battle guide is going to be helpful for players wishing to challenge this Electric-type Legendary. The creature will take over Power Spots as a 5-star Max Battle Boss starting with the Legendary Flight Max Monday event at 6 - 7 PM local time on January 27, 2025. Subsequently, the critter will appear erratically throughout the week until 6 PM local time on February 3, 2025.

This article covers the Electric bird's weaknesses and best counters to help you come out victorious in Pokemon GO Zapdos Max Battles.

Pokemon GO Zapdos Max Battle weaknesses

Zapdos' type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

What is super-effective against Dynamax Zapdos?

Trending

Zapdos is an Electric- and Flying-type creature. As a result, it is vulnerable to Rock- and Ice-type moves. Since there are no Rock-type Max Attack users in the game as of writing, you will be dependent on using Ice-type moves when it comes to the best offensive options.

Use our Pokemon Type Calculator to learn more about different matchups.

Here are the Max Moves that are super-effective against Dynamax Zapdos:

Max Hailstorm (or G-Max Resonance)

Max Rockfall

Also read: Pokemon GO Max Battles: Everything you need to know

Zapdos' stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star Power Spot boss in Pokemon GO, Zapdos has the following stats:

Attack: 253

253 Defense: 185

185 Attacks: Zap Cannon, Thunderbolt, Thunder, Ancient Power, and Drill Peck

You must spend 800 Max Particles to challenge Zapdos Max Battles. This cost will only be charged if you take down the Power Spot boss successfully. Each party can have a maximum of four players, each with three Pokemon.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Dual Destiny (Season 22): Schedule, rewards, and more

Pokemon GO Zapdos Max Battle best counters

Dynamax Zapdos with the other two Dynamax Legendary birds (Image via TPC)

The following are the best attackers and their recommended movesets for Pokemon GO Zapdos Max Battles:

Gigantamax Lapras with Frost Breath (G-Max Resonance)

with Frost Breath (G-Max Resonance) Dynamax Articuno with Frost Breath (Dynamax Hailstorm)

with Frost Breath (Dynamax Hailstorm) Dynamax Cryogonal with Frost Breath (Dynamax Hailstorm)

with Frost Breath (Dynamax Hailstorm) Gigantamax Charizard with Fire Spin (G-Max Wildfire)

with Fire Spin (G-Max Wildfire) Gigantamax Toxtricity with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock)

with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock) Gigantamax Gengar with Shadow Claw (G-Max Terror)

The following Pokemon should be used as damage soakers and users of Max Guard and Max Spirit against Zapdos Max Battles:

Dynamax Excadrill with Metal Claw (Max Steelspike)

with Metal Claw (Max Steelspike) Gigantamax Toxtricity with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock)

with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock) Dynamax Toxtricity with Spark (Max Lightning)

with Spark (Max Lightning) Dynanamax Metagross with Zen Headbutt (Max Steelspike)

with Zen Headbutt (Max Steelspike) Dynamax or Gigantamax Venusaur with Vine Whip (Dynamax Overgrowth or G-Max Vine Lash)

Excadrill is the best defender thanks to its Steel- and Ground-typing, which allows it to resist all of Zapdos' attacks. As for Attackers, you should go with either Gigantamax Lapras or Articuno for the best damage output.

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles

Pokemon GO Zapdos Max Battle catch CP and shiny availability

Zapdos shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

The Dynamax Zapdos spawn you find after the battle will have combat power in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 1,930 - 2,015 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,930 - 2,015 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy or Windy): 2,413 - 2,519 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: How you can maximize the number of free 5-star Max Battles during Pokemon GO Legendary Flight Max Mondays

What are the 100% IVs from Pokemon GO Zapdos Max Battles?

Here are the 100% IVs from 5-star Zapdos Max Battles:

No weather boost: 2,015 CP

2,015 CP Weather boosted (Rainy or Windy): 2,519 CP

Can Zapdos be shiny in Pokemon GO?

You can find Shiny Dynamax Zapdos in Pokemon GO as of January 2025. The odds of finding one are approximately 1-in-20 or 5%.

Also read: How to get Max Particles in Pokemon GO

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨