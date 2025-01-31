Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle guide will help you fight and take down the Pocket Monster. It debuts during the Max Battle Day event, which will run from 2 to 5 pm local time on Saturday, February 1, 2025. This Water-type creature is already available in its regular Dynamax form, and this special form will be a valuable addition to the attacker roster in the game.
This Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle guide tells you about the creature's weaknesses and counters to help you take it down easily.
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle weaknesses
What is super-effective against Gigantamax Kingler?
Kingler is a Water-type creature, which means it is weak to Grass- and Electric-type attacks. There are plenty of strong attackers to choose from when fighting these battles.
These Max Moves are super-effective against G-Max Kingler:
- Max Lightning (or G-Max Stun Shock)
- Max Overgrowth (or G-Max Vine Lash)
Kingler' stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 6-star Power Spot boss in Pokemon GO, G-Max Kingler has the following stats:
- Attack: 240
- Defense: 181
- HP: 100,000 [approximate]
- Attacks: Vise Grip, Water Puse, Crab Hammer, and Razor Shell
You must spend 800 Max Particles to challenge G-Max Kingler Battles. However, this will only be deducted if you win. Up to 40 trainers — divided into groups of four — can take part in these battles.
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle best counters
The following are the best creatures and their recommended movesets for Pokemon GO Kingler Battles:
Attackers
Tanks
Healers
The tanks and healers can be used interchangeably for the most part, depending on the move upgrades at your disposal. Note that Kingler mostly has Water-type attacks, so using Grass- or Water-type tanks will give you the best value.
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle catch CP and shiny availability
The combat power of the Gigantamax Kingler spawn will lie in one of the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 1,540 - 1,616 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 1,925 - 2,020 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IVs from Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battles?
Here are the 100% IVs from 6-star G-Max Kingler Battles:
- No weather boost: 1,616 CP
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,020 CP
Can G-Max Kingler be shiny in Pokemon GO?
6-star Max Battles can give you encounters with Gigantamax Kingler. The shiny rate is unconfirmed, but is expected to be approximately 1-in-512.
