Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle guide will help you fight and take down the Pocket Monster. It debuts during the Max Battle Day event, which will run from 2 to 5 pm local time on Saturday, February 1, 2025. This Water-type creature is already available in its regular Dynamax form, and this special form will be a valuable addition to the attacker roster in the game.

This Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle guide tells you about the creature's weaknesses and counters to help you take it down easily.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle weaknesses

Kingler's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

What is super-effective against Gigantamax Kingler?

Trending

Kingler is a Water-type creature, which means it is weak to Grass- and Electric-type attacks. There are plenty of strong attackers to choose from when fighting these battles.

Use our Pokemon Type Calculator to learn more about different matchups.

These Max Moves are super-effective against G-Max Kingler:

Max Lightning (or G-Max Stun Shock)

Max Overgrowth (or G-Max Vine Lash)

Also read: Pokemon GO Max Battles: Everything you need to know

Kingler' stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 6-star Power Spot boss in Pokemon GO, G-Max Kingler has the following stats:

Attack: 240

240 Defense: 181

181 HP: 100,000 [approximate]

100,000 [approximate] Attacks: Vise Grip, Water Puse, Crab Hammer, and Razor Shell

You must spend 800 Max Particles to challenge G-Max Kingler Battles. However, this will only be deducted if you win. Up to 40 trainers — divided into groups of four — can take part in these battles.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Dual Destiny (Season 22): Schedule, rewards, and more

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle best counters

G-Max Kingler in the promo (Image via TPC)

The following are the best creatures and their recommended movesets for Pokemon GO Kingler Battles:

Attackers

Pokemon Fast Attack Max Attack Max Guard Max Spirit G-Max Toxtricity Spark Level 3 Level 1 Level 1 Toxtricity Spark Level 3 Level 1 Level 1 G-Max Venusaur Vine Whip Level 3 Level 1 Level 1 Venusaur Vine Whip Level 3 Level 1 Level 1 Zapdos Thunder Shock Level 3 Level 1 Level 1 Rillaboom Razor Leaf Level 3 Level 1 Level 1

Tanks

Pokemon Fast Attack Max Attack Max Guard Max Spirit Blastoise Bite Level 1 Level 3 Level 3 G-Max Blastoise Bite Level 1 Level 3 Level 3 G-Max Lapras Water Gun Level 1 Level 3 Level 3

Healers

Pokemon Fast Attack Max Attack Max Guard Max Spirit G-Max Venusaur Vine Whip Level 3 Level 1 Level 3 Rillaboom Vine Whip Level 1 Level 1 Level 3 Venusaur Counter Level 3 Level 1 Level 3 G-Max Blastoise Bite Level 1 Level 3 Level 3 G-Max Lapras Water Gun Level 1 Level 3 Level 3 Blastoise Bite Level 1 Level 3 Level 3 Greedent Tackle Level 3 Level 1 Level 3

The tanks and healers can be used interchangeably for the most part, depending on the move upgrades at your disposal. Note that Kingler mostly has Water-type attacks, so using Grass- or Water-type tanks will give you the best value.

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle catch CP and shiny availability

G-Max Kingler shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

The combat power of the Gigantamax Kingler spawn will lie in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 1,540 - 1,616 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,540 - 1,616 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy): 1,925 - 2,020 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: Pokemon GO player suggests trick to maximize free Gigantamax Kingler and Dynamax Moltres battles

What are the 100% IVs from Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battles?

Here are the 100% IVs from 6-star G-Max Kingler Battles:

No weather boost: 1,616 CP

1,616 CP Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,020 CP

Can G-Max Kingler be shiny in Pokemon GO?

6-star Max Battles can give you encounters with Gigantamax Kingler. The shiny rate is unconfirmed, but is expected to be approximately 1-in-512.

Also read: How to get Max Particles in Pokemon GO

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨