Pokemon GO player suggests trick to maximize free Gigantamax Kingler and Dynamax Moltres battles

Pokemon GO players are gearing up for two highly-anticipated events: Gigantamax Kingler's debut in six-star Max Battles on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, and Dynamax Moltres' debut from February 3 to 9. Although participating in these battles can be resource-intensive, Reddit user u/Gx811 has outlined a clever strategy to maximize your chances of battling these powerhouses for free — leveraging Timed Research tasks and boosted MP (Max Points) earnings during the events.

By carefully managing MP and taking advantage of walking bonuses and power spot collections, players can complete four G-Max Kingler battles and three Dynamax Moltres battles without spending anything extra. Here's a step-by-step method on how you can replicate this efficient plan.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Max Points maximize and management strategy for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler and Dynamax Moltres battles

The key to success is starting with 730–900 MP in your storage when the Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research goes live on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 10 AM local time. Having excess MP above this range may require additional walking to bank particles during Max Monday.

1) Friday tasks:

Start with 730 MP : Level up a Max Move from Level 1 to Level 2 twice, costing 450 MP each.

: Level up a Max Move from Level 1 to Level 2 twice, costing 450 MP each. After completing these tasks, collect four power spot particles (+480 MP) to end the day at 310 MP.

Bank 2 km worth of walking particles for collection early Saturday morning.

Saturday: Gigantamax Kingler Day

On G-Max Kingler Day (Saturday, February 1), boosted MP earnings will give you the perfect opportunity to gain resources for battles. Here’s the step-by-step plan:

1) Early Saturday morning:

Claim your banked 2 km walking particles (+300 MP).

Walk an additional 0.5 km to collect +600 MP using boosted exploration MP before the day resets.

2) During the event (2 PM - 5 PM):

Battle 1: Spend 800 MP, then collect particles from a power spot (+820 MP).

Spend 800 MP, then collect particles from a power spot (+820 MP). Battle 2: Spend 800 MP, claim pre-walked particles (+600 MP).

Spend 800 MP, claim pre-walked particles (+600 MP). Battle 3: Spend 800 MP, and collect new particles (+820 MP).

Spend 800 MP, and collect new particles (+820 MP). Battle 4: Spend 800 MP, leaving 250 MP by the end of the event.

3) Post-Event: Bank another 0.5 km of walking particles for Sunday.

Sunday: Replenishing MP

Gigantamax Kingler and Dynamax Moltres (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sunday is all about recovering MP for Dynamax Moltres battles. Here’s what to do:

Collect six power spot particles (+720 MP).

Claim your 600 MP banked from Saturday’s boosted particles, totaling 1,570 MP.

Use 450 MP to level up the last Max Move from Level 1 to Level 2.

Spend 300 MP to unlock a new Max Move, leaving 820 MP.

Bank 2 km walking particles for Monday.

Monday: Dynamax Moltres Battles

With your preparation done, you’re ready to take on Dynamax Moltres on Max Monday (February 3). Here's the plan:

1) Before 6 PM:

Claim banked 2 km walking particles (+300 MP), bringing your total to 1,120 MP.

2) 6 PM - 7 PM event window:

Battle 1: Spend 800 MP, leaving 320 MP.

Spend 800 MP, leaving 320 MP. Visit four new power spots, collecting +480 MP.

Battle 2: Spend 800 MP, leaving 0 MP.

Spend 800 MP, leaving 0 MP. Claim 2 km walked particles (+300 MP) and Timed Research rewards (+500 MP).

Battle 3: Spend 800 MP to complete the final Moltres battle.

This strategy is a masterclass in resource management, allowing players to maximize both Gigantamax Kingler and Dynamax Moltres battles in Pokemon GO with no additional spending. By leveraging boosted MP earnings, walking bonuses, and careful planning, players can dominate these events without breaking the bank.

