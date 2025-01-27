How to get Dynamax Zapdos in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Zapdos in Pokemon GO makes its grand appearance on Monday, January 27, 2025, during the Max Monday event. This marks the first time players will encounter the towering Legendary Bird in its Dynamax form. Known for its striking electric-yellow plumage and powerful moves, Zapdos has been a fan favorite since its introduction.

Between 6 PM and 7 PM local time, Zapdos will feature prominently in 5-star Max Battles across all Power Spots. As a bonus, Dynamax Zapdos will keep appearing in Power Spots throughout the week following its debut (January 27 to February 3)

Here’s everything you must know about catching Dynamax Zapdos and whether you can find its shiny variant.

How to get Dynamax Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Dynamax Zapdos is one of the Legendary Bird trio (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, there are two ways to get Dynamax Zapdos in Pokemon GO:

5-Star Max Battles Trade

5-Star Max Battles

The primary way to catch Dynamax Zapdos is through 5-star Max Battles. These battles will be available at Power Spots during the Max Monday event from 6 PM to 7 PM on January 27, 2025. After the Max Monday debut, you can still encounter Dynamax Zapdos randomly between January 27 and 6 PM on February 3, 2025, but its appearances will be infrequent and unpredictable.

To participate in these battles, you’ll need 800 Max Particles as an entry cost. However, this fee will only be deducted if you successfully defeat the Power Spot boss. Strategize with your team to maximize your free 5-star Max Battles and increase your chances of encountering Zapdos.

Trade

If you missed the opportunity to catch Dynamax Zapdos in Pokemon GO directly, you can still acquire one through trading. If a friend has an extra Dynamax Zapdos, they can trade it with you. As a Legendary Pokemon, this will count as a Special Trade, meaning you must plan accordingly to meet the daily trade limit. Keep in mind that any levelled-up Max Moves on a traded Zapdos will reset to level 1.

Can Dynamax Zapdos in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Zapdos and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, trainers have a chance to encounter a Shiny Dynamax Zapdos in Pokemon GO during 5-star Max Battles. The odds of finding a shiny version are approximately 1 in 20 (5%), which is consistent with other Legendary Pokemon in the game. Once you encounter a Shiny Zapdos, it’s a guaranteed catch as long as you’re stationary and successfully land the final Poke Ball.

Dynamax Zapdos’s debut in Pokemon GO is an exciting event for trainers eager to expand their Legendary collections. With its limited availability during Max Monday and the following week, planning your battles and trading opportunities will be crucial.

