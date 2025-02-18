Is the Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds ticket worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO's Scattered to the Winds begins on February 18, 2025, and revolves around players sharing postcards for a chance to add various forms of Vivillon to their collection. The increase in player-given gifts — 40 can be opened each day — is the biggest boost this event gives trainers to make this task as simple as possible.

Like other events in the modern state of Pokemon GO, Scattered to the Winds comes with the option for players to purchase a ticket in exchange for real money. However, the ticket may not be worth it for many trainers.

What does Pokemon GO's Scattered to the Winds event ticket offer?

The event ticket costs $5 USD (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For $5 USD, Pokemon GO players get access to an additional research path that can be completed for various rewards. Unlike other event tickets offered in the past, the Scattered to the Winds variant does not offer any additional passive bonuses for those who buy it. For this reason, trainers who want value from their purchase should focus their gameplay on grinding out those ticket rewards.

The rewards this ticket offers have yet to be fully revealed, but Niantic has confirmed 16,500 Stardust, three Rare Candies, encounters with event-themed Pokemon, and a new event-exclusive avatar pose to use for one's profile screen. There will likely be other rewards, like profile XP and Poke Balls of some quality, given away.

Is Pokemon GO's Scattered to the Winds ticket worth purchasing?

With most of the benefits of the event being given for free, there is no real reason to buy this ticket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a steep cost of $5, it is hard for most players to justify buying the Scattered to the Winds ticket just for a few event rewards.

Since Stardust and Rare Candies can be obtained by competing in the Battle League for free, the only real value this ticket offers is the avatar pose.

Scattered to the Winds gives no passive bonuses, so buying the ticket does not make standard gameplay for the event any easier or less tedious to grind. This makes it a hard sell for hardcore trainers who want to play the event for its boost to opened gifts or its increased chance of encountering a Shiny Pidgey.

Strangely, the Eggs-pedition ticket for February seems to offer more value for Scattered to the Winds than the event ticket itself. Those who have purchased an Eggs-pedition pass for February get to open 60 gifts per day rather than the standard 40.

Overall, the Scattered to the Winds ticket is relatively inoffensive, offering some additional tasks for some neat rewards. However, it costs more than double what Niantic typically charges for these sorts of research tickets.

