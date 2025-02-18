Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds preparation guide

Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds is the latest event in the title. The event will kick off on Tuesday, February 18, at 10:00 am local time and will last until Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 pm local time. The event marks the debut of Shiny Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Niantic's mobile title. It also offers boosted encounter rates for Shiny Pidgey.

Ad

This article covers all the Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds features and bonuses and tells you how to make the most out of them.

Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds features and bonuses

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Wild encounters

Caterpie [shiny available]

Pidgey [shiny available and boosted]

Spearow [shiny available]

Wurmple [shiny available]

Starly [shiny available]

Postcard encounters

Scatterbug [shiny available and boosted]

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for during Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds

Bonuses

2× XP for spinning a PokeStop.

5× XP for spinning a PokeStop for the first time.

Open up to 40 Gifts per day.

Open up to 60 Gifts per day if you have purchased the Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pidgey.

Ad

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Send and open lots of gifts: Collecting different Vivillon patterns is the focus of the event. Therefore, having in-game friends from around the world you can exchange gifts with is recommended. You can use social media channels like X, Discord, and more to find people from different parts of the globe.

Ad

Also read: How to evolve Scatterbug into Vivillon in Pokemon GO

Use Lucky Eggs: This event features a significant XP bonus for spinning PokeStops. By utilizing a Lucky Egg, you can further increase the amount of experience points you receive.

This event features a significant XP bonus for spinning PokeStops. By utilizing a Lucky Egg, you can further increase the amount of experience points you receive. Purchase the event ticket: The event is fairly short-lived. Therefore, the extra 20 gifts you can open each day will go a long way in helping you find Shiny Scatterbug, especially if you have pinned several postcards before.

The event is fairly short-lived. Therefore, the extra 20 gifts you can open each day will go a long way in helping you find Shiny Scatterbug, especially if you have pinned several postcards before. Focus on raids outside the event: Scattered to the Winds features some of the worst wild spawns in the game. Concentrate on raiding instead. Xerneas, Yveltal, and Mega Garchomp will occupy Gyms. They are all strong picks you can use in PvP and PvE battles.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨