5 Shiny Pokemon worth looking for during Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds

Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds promises many new things to be excited about. The event will introduce Shiny forms of Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon and run for two days, from February 18, 2025, at 10 am, to February 20, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Additionally, it will provide a bonus that increases the chance of encountering Shiny Pidgey, among others.

Below is a list of the five Shiny Pokemon that are worth hunting during the Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds event.

5 Shiny Pokemon to encounter in Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds

1) Shiny Vivillon (Evolved from Scatterbug and Spewpa)

Shiny Scatterbug, Shiny Spewpa, and Shiny Vivillon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds event offers trainers the opportunity to encounter Shiny Scatterbug and its evolutions for the first time. Notably, Shiny Spewpa and Shiny Vivillon are its evolution lines. This means trainers must evolve their Shiny Scatterbug into Shiny Spewpa using 25 Candy and then into Shiny Vivillon using 100 Candy.

Shiny Vivillon has eighteen different wing patterns in the game. Each pattern form belongs to a specific region, meaning trainers must get their hands on a particular region-based Scatterbug to get the desired form of Shiny Vivillon through the evolution process.

During Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds, encounters with Shiny Scatterbug can be received by pinning Postcards. These are unique items that are given alongside other valuable in-game items to trainers who open Gifts. For example, if one of your in-game friends is from South Africa and sends you Gifts from that part of the world, players may get their hands on Archipelago wing pattern Shiny Vivillon by opening them.

The Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds event allows trainers to open up to 40 Gifts daily throughout its run. Additionally, if they have brought a ticket for Eggs-pedition Access: February, they can open up to 60 Gifts per day.

Here is a list of each wing pattern of Shiny Vivillon:

Archipelago

Continental

Elegant

Garden

High Plains

Icy Snow

Jungle

Marine

Meadow

Modern

Monsoon

Ocean

Polar

River

Sandstorm

Savanna

Sun

Tundra

2) Shiny Pidgey

Shiny Pidgey (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Pidgey is a dual Normal- and Flying-type Pocket Monster from the Kanto region. It will be featured as a wild encounter in Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds. During this event, there will be an increased chance of encountering one.

Trainers must strategically hunt for Shiny Pidgey to improve the possibility of finding it. The planned way to do that would be to look for it in areas with Partly Cloudy and Windy weather in-game. Moreover, since it will be available in the wild, Lure Module and Incense can also be activated for help.

3) Shiny Starly

Shiny Starly (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO players may get their hands on a wild Shiny Starly by searching for it in places that experience Partly Cloudy and Windy weather. Starly, the Starling Pokemon, receives a boost to its encounter rate in these two different weather conditions. Hence, trainers might be able to find a Shiny one by tapping on each Starly encounter they come across in the wild.

As said earlier, trainers can improve their find rate of a wild Pokemon in Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds by using Lure Module and Incense. These two separate items can attract Startly and the attracted ones may be its Shiny variation.

4) Shiny Spearow

Shiny Spearow (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finding a Shiny Spearow in the Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds event requires you to come across as many Spearow as you can. The best way to do this would be to walk around in the wild for longer hours. Moreover, during the walking period, trainers can use Incense, an item that is used by a trainer to lure wild Pokemon to the playing location.

Moreover, if trainers are walking in the city, they should look for busy locations where multiple (clustered) Pokestops are stationed in one place. Luckily, if mentioned Pokestops are found in Partly Cloudy and Windy weather, they may find a Shiny Spearow, since its regular variant can spawn there frequently.

5) Shiny Wurmple

Shiny Wurmple (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds features limited Pocket Monsters as wild encounters. Shiny Wurmple is one among them. It will be a difficult task to come across this rare find. However, trainers can always count on the shiny hunting strategy, which includes a great plan of properly using the lure items, depending on the effect of the Weather Boost, and playing with friends to trade one - if a Pokemon trainers are looking for is not found.

By telling close friends, whom players can meet personally, they can start their wild adventure to find Shiny Wurmple in the overworld. Friends can go to places with Rainy weather conditions to catch Wurmple. The more Wurmple one captures, the more they close the gap of encountering its shiny variant.

It would be best during Pokemon GO Scattered to the Winds to activate Lure Module and Incense at locations that have multiple PokeStops. This way, not only one may find a Shiny Wurmple, but also come across other Bug-type creatures.

