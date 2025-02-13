Gen IX starter will be featured in Pokemon GO's March Community Day

Niantic has recently announced its plans for Pokemon GO's Community Day in March 2025. Continuing with the theme established in January 2025's Community Day, the next Paldean starter on the chopping block — Fuecoco — has been selected. This is exciting news for both casual and competitive fans everywhere.

Not only is the Fuecoco line one of the more popular evolutionary lines from the new region, but Skeledirge has shown some serious potential in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League, and this event will only make it better. Here is everything to know about this upcoming event in Pokemon GO.

Everything to know about the Fuecoco Community Day event in Pokemon GO

The Fuecoco Community Day event will bring its shiny form to the mobile game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Fuecoco Community Day event in Pokemon GO is officially set for March 8, 2025, and will run from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (local time). Much like other Community Day events, Fuecoco's will introduce its evolutionary line's shiny forms while also giving it a higher chance of appearing in the wild.

Like January 2025's Community Day, Fuecoco's rendition will introduce two new signature moves to its final evolution's arsenal. Crocalor, who evolved into Skeledirge during the event, will learn the exclusive Blast Burn charged attack. However, Torch Song will also be available once the event ends.

Information regarding Torch Song was found within the game's files before the announcement of the Fuecoco Community Day, which was disclosed to online forums through data mines. Coverage of these data can be found here. Much like the main series, Torch Song will increase Skeledirge's attack with each use.

The Fuecoco Community Day will also feature event-exclusive research tasks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This event will also come with its share of passive bonuses that all players can take advantage of once this event goes live. Here are the boosts Fuecoco's Community Day in Pokemon GO has to offer:

3× Stardust for catching Pokemon.

2× Candy for catching Pokemon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day.

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.

The Fuecoco Community Day will also feature timed research once the event goes live. Completing the tasks in this research will reward players with encounters featuring Fuecoco that sport a special Dual Destiny-themed background. Additionally, Niantic has confirmed that Fuecocos encountered this way have an increased chance of being shiny as well.

Like other Community Days, this event will also feature a purchasable event ticket for $2. This ticket will grant users access to exclusive research tasks that reward users with premium items like a Rare Candy XL and a Premium Battle Pass while also giving users more encounters with Fuecoco, with three guaranteed to have this special background.

