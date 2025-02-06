Latest Pokemon GO datamine findings suggest potential return of Gen IV Legendary and March Community Day feature

Pokemon GO is set to receive some massive updates in March 2025, according to a datamine. On February 5, 2025, a post on the Pokemod Group X page claimed that two new moves — the exclusive attacks of Regigigas and Skeledirge from the main series titles — have been added to the game's files. This implies that events featuring these creatures may be coming soon.

Here is everything to know about this latest development and how it could impact Pokemon GO.

Datamine suggests Skeledirge and Regigigas are getting events in Pokemon GO

According to the post above, the two moves have been discovered in the Pokemon GO game's files but are currently in early versions and not yet available to players. The stats for these moves are currently unavailable, making it impossible to determine their damage. However, we can make some guesses.

Torch Song will likely resemble Power-Up Punch, dealing low base damage but boosting Skeledirge's attack stat with each use. Torch Song is also expected to be a Fire-type attack, like its main series counterpart.

Crush Grip will probably be a powerful Normal-type nuke attack, similar to Hyper Beam or Giga Impact, as it is a move intended for use once per target in the main series.

Torch Song will likely be featured in a future Community Day event for the Fuecoco line, similar to Flower Trick, the signature move for Meowscarada.

After January 2025's Community Day, Flower Trick was permanently added to Meowscarada's arsenal, along with the iconic Frenzy Plant attack. It would be fitting for Niantic to do the same for Skeledirge.

Since January 2025's Community Day featured the first of the Paldean Starters, Sprigatito, some have interpreted the new datamine as Fuecoco being featured in March 2025 Community Day. This is because Shelmet and Karrablast have already been confirmed for February.

Regigigas might come to Pokemon GO in February or March (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Determining when Regigigas could reappear is more complicated. Given Regigigas' status as the leader of the Regi Golems, it is likely that Niantic will bring its subjects along with it, making an event out of its reappearance, complete with the new Crush Grip attack.

Due to their simplistic designs, finding an appropriate time for the Regi Golems to show up soon is challenging. The big, bulky robots made of various materials may not be the most thematically suitable bosses for Valentine's Day, so their event will likely be held after the 2025 GO Tour event, potentially in mid to late March.

