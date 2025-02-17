Scatterbug and its evolutionary lines are some of the rarest Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. There are only two ways to get them: trade with in-game friends or evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa and then into Vivillon. The Scattered to the Winds event marks the debut of Shiny Scatterbug, Shiny Spewpa, and Shiny Vivillon.
This article tells you everything to know to evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa and Vivillon. It also covers how their shiny variants can be evolved.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
How to evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa in Pokemon GO
It is relatively straightforward to evolve any form of Scatterbug into Spewpa in the AR mobile game — all you need to do is feed 25 Candy to a Scatterbug. You can also follow this process to evolve Shiny Scatterbug into Shiny Spewpa.
How to evolve Spewpa into Vivillon in Pokemon GO
Spewpa evolves into Vivillon upon consuming 100 Candy. Similarly, you must feed 100 Candy to Shiny Spewpa to evolve it into Shiny Vivillon.
How to get Scatterbug Candy in Pokemon GO
Here are some of the best ways to collect Scatterbug Candy:
- Catch more Scatterbug.
- Feed Pinay Berry or Silver Pinap Berry before catching the creature.
- Make the creature a Buddy Pokemon and walk with it to earn Candy.
- Trade the same creature with in-game friends.
- Transfer wanted ones to Professor Willow.
Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
Scatterbug
Fast Attack
- Bug Bite
- Tackle
Charged Attack
- Struggle
Base stats
- Max CP: 556
- Attack: 63
- Defense: 63
- Stamina: 116 HP
Spewpa
Fast Attack
- Struggle Bug
Charged Attack
- Struggle
Base stats
- Max CP: 542
- Attack: 48
- Defense: 89
- Stamina: 128 HP
Vivillon
Fast Attacks
- Struggle Bug
- Gust
Charged Attacks
- Aerial Ace
- Bug Buzz
- Hurricane
- Energy Ball
Base stats
- Max CP: 2097
- Attack: 176
- Defense: 103
- Stamina: 190 HP
Are Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon good in Pokemon GO PvP?
No, Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon are not good PvP choices. Their ratings as of February 2025 are listed below.
Scatterbug in PvP
- Great League: Unranked
- Ultra League: Unranked
- Master League: Unranked
Spewpa in PvE
- Great League: Unranked
- Ultra League: Unranked
- Master League: Unranked
Vivillon in PvP
- Great League: #753
- Ultra League: Unranked
- Master League: Unranked
