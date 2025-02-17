Scatterbug and its evolutionary lines are some of the rarest Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. There are only two ways to get them: trade with in-game friends or evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa and then into Vivillon. The Scattered to the Winds event marks the debut of Shiny Scatterbug, Shiny Spewpa, and Shiny Vivillon.

This article tells you everything to know to evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa and Vivillon. It also covers how their shiny variants can be evolved.

How to evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa in Pokemon GO

Method to evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is relatively straightforward to evolve any form of Scatterbug into Spewpa in the AR mobile game — all you need to do is feed 25 Candy to a Scatterbug. You can also follow this process to evolve Shiny Scatterbug into Shiny Spewpa.

How to evolve Spewpa into Vivillon in Pokemon GO

Spewpa and Vivillon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Spewpa evolves into Vivillon upon consuming 100 Candy. Similarly, you must feed 100 Candy to Shiny Spewpa to evolve it into Shiny Vivillon.

How to get Scatterbug Candy in Pokemon GO

Here are some of the best ways to collect Scatterbug Candy:

Catch more Scatterbug.

Feed Pinay Berry or Silver Pinap Berry before catching the creature.

Make the creature a Buddy Pokemon and walk with it to earn Candy.

Trade the same creature with in-game friends.

Transfer wanted ones to Professor Willow.

Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Scatterbug

Fast Attack

Bug Bite

Tackle

Charged Attack

Struggle

Base stats

Max CP : 556

: 556 Attack : 63

: 63 Defense : 63

: 63 Stamina: 116 HP

Spewpa

Fast Attack

Struggle Bug

Charged Attack

Struggle

Base stats

Max CP : 542

: 542 Attack : 48

: 48 Defense : 89

: 89 Stamina: 128 HP

Vivillon

Fast Attacks

Struggle Bug

Gust

Charged Attacks

Aerial Ace

Bug Buzz

Hurricane

Energy Ball

Base stats

Max CP : 2097

: 2097 Attack : 176

: 176 Defense : 103

: 103 Stamina: 190 HP

Are Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon good in Pokemon GO PvP?

No, Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon are not good PvP choices. Their ratings as of February 2025 are listed below.

Scatterbug in PvP

Great League: Unranked

Ultra League: Unranked

Master League: Unranked

Spewpa in PvE

Great League: Unranked

Ultra League: Unranked

Master League: Unranked

Vivillon in PvP

Great League: #753

Ultra League: Unranked

Master League: Unranked

