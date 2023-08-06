Pokemon GO Yveltal raid guide: Weaknesses, best counters, and more

Pokemon GO's August raid roster contains some fantastic beasts like Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Xerneas, Cresselia, and more. The Kalos legendaries stand out among them because of the exciting exclusive signature moves they come with. By reintroducing Yveltal as the monster for five-star raid battles, this game has kept its player base engaged.

From August 16 through August 23 and from August 27 through September 1, it will start at 10:00 am local time every day. On August 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, this title will host a Raid Hour with Yveltal. You will receive the unique move Oblivion Wing if you manage to capture this creature during that one hour.

Yveltal is coming to Pokemon GO soon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a legendary entity, Yveltal might not be that easy to defeat. However, if you are aware of the proper countermeasures to use against it, your chances of obtaining this creature may improve. Additionally, it is advised that you form teams that include three or more players. This article will explain how to take Yveltal effectively and capture it whenever the Pocket Monster makes an appearance during a raid.

Yveltal weaknesses in Pokemon GO

The Dark/Flying-Type Kalos Legendary Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To know what creatures perform best against Yveltal, it is important to analyze this creature's elemental type first. It is a dual Dark-and-Flying type. This means it has four weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock. Yveltal resists Psychic and Ground-type attacks.

Best counters for Yveltal in Pokemon GO

Yveltal will have Sucker Punch, Snarl, or Gust as its Fast Attack. For its Charged Attack, this creature can possess Hurricane, Dark Pulse, Psychic, Hyper Beam, or Focus Blast. Some of these moves are threatening, so you should be careful when approaching this critter; you need to bring strong attackers and defensive Pokemon who resist Yveltal's attack to this raid.

Best counters for Yveltal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Considering these factors, the following Pocket Monster — along with the mentioned moves — are the best counters for Yveltal:

Mega Gardevior - Charm + Dazzling Gleam

- Charm + Dazzling Gleam Mega Manectric - Thunder Fang + Wild Charge

- Thunder Fang + Wild Charge Mega Aerodactyl - Rock Throw + Rock Slide

- Rock Throw + Rock Slide Thundurus (Therian) - Volt Switch + Thunderbolt

- Volt Switch + Thunderbolt Xurkitree - Spark + Discharge

- Spark + Discharge Zekrom - Charge Beam + Fusion Bolt

Best non-legendary and mega counters for Yveltal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With these legendary and mega Pocket Monsters, you have a strong chance of defeating Yveltal. If you don't have such creatures, you can still defeat this Pokemon. However, in either situation, remember to team up with at least two raiders to ensure you don't waste Raid Passes.

The best non-legendary counters to Yveltal in Pokemon GO and their moves are:

Rampardos : Smack Down + Rock Slide

: Smack Down + Rock Slide Rhyperior : Smack Down + Rock Wrecker

: Smack Down + Rock Wrecker Darmanitan (Galarian Standard) : Ice Fang + Avalanche

: Ice Fang + Avalanche Electivire : Thunder Shock + Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge Tyrantrum : Rock Throw + Meteor Beam

: Rock Throw + Meteor Beam Luxray: Spark + Wild Charge

For PvP enthusiasts, Yveltal with Oblivion Wing is a highly recommended raid in Niantic's mobile game since this critter has good potential in future Master Leagues.