Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid guide will help trainers challenge and beat the creature as it returns. The Pocket Monster will be available in Gyms around you from 10 am local time on February 17 until 10 am local time on February 24, 2025. This is the creature's third appearance in this form.

This Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid guide covers everything you need to know about the creature's weaknesses and best counters.

Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid weaknesses

Mega Garchomp's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Mega Garchomp?

Being a Dragon- and Ground-type creature, Mega Garchomp takes super-effective damage from Ice-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type moves.

Mega Garchomp's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Mega Garchomp has the following stats:

Combat Power: 51,700

51,700 Attack: 339

339 Defense: 222

222 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Mud Shot

Dragon Tail and Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Fire Blast, Outrage, and Sand Tomb

You can get together with up to 19 other trainers to challenge Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO raids. The battle will last 300 seconds and can be entered in person or using a Remote Raid pass.

Best counters in Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raids

Mega Garchomp in the anime (Image via TPC)

The best counters to Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO Mega Raids are Mega Rayquaza, Black or White Kyurem (available February 21, 2025, onwards), and Mega Gardevoir with their best movesets. Here is a detailed breakdown of the best counters of each type:

Best Dragon-type counters to Mega Garchomp

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage

White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend

Best Ice-type counters to Mega Garchomp

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Best Fairy-type counters to Mega Garchomp

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness

Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

For help finding the best counters of each type in your collection, use the following search strings:

Dragon&@Dragon&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Ice&@Ice&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Garchomp and Mega Garchomp (Image via TPC)

You can encounter the base form of the creature from Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raids at the following CP ranges, depending on its IVs and the weather:

No weather boost: 2,174 - 2,264 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,174 - 2,264 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy or Sunny/Clear): 2,718 - 2,830 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IVs from Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raids?

No weather boost: 2,264 CP

2,264 CP Weather boosted (Windy or Sunny/Clear): 2,830 CP

Can Mega Garchomp be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mega Garchomp is available in the game. You can get Shiny Garchomp from Mega Raids at the rate of 1-in-128.

