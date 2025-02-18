Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid guide will help trainers challenge and beat the creature as it returns. The Pocket Monster will be available in Gyms around you from 10 am local time on February 17 until 10 am local time on February 24, 2025. This is the creature's third appearance in this form.
This Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid guide covers everything you need to know about the creature's weaknesses and best counters.
Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid weaknesses
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
What is super-effective against Mega Garchomp?
Being a Dragon- and Ground-type creature, Mega Garchomp takes super-effective damage from Ice-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type moves.
To learn more about type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Mega Garchomp's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Mega Garchomp has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 51,700
- Attack: 339
- Defense: 222
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail and Mud Shot
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Fire Blast, Outrage, and Sand Tomb
You can get together with up to 19 other trainers to challenge Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO raids. The battle will last 300 seconds and can be entered in person or using a Remote Raid pass.
Also read: Pokemon GO CP calculator
Best counters in Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raids
The best counters to Mega Garchomp in Pokemon GO Mega Raids are Mega Rayquaza, Black or White Kyurem (available February 21, 2025, onwards), and Mega Gardevoir with their best movesets. Here is a detailed breakdown of the best counters of each type:
Best Dragon-type counters to Mega Garchomp
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
- Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- White Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse
- Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend
Best Ice-type counters to Mega Garchomp
- Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock
- White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
Best Fairy-type counters to Mega Garchomp
- Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam
- Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness
- Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles
For help finding the best counters of each type in your collection, use the following search strings:
- Dragon&@Dragon&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
- Ice&@Ice&cp2000-
Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raid catch CP and shiny availability
You can encounter the base form of the creature from Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raids at the following CP ranges, depending on its IVs and the weather:
- No weather boost: 2,174 - 2,264 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Windy or Sunny/Clear): 2,718 - 2,830 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IVs from Pokemon GO Mega Garchomp raids?
- No weather boost: 2,264 CP
- Weather boosted (Windy or Sunny/Clear): 2,830 CP
Can Mega Garchomp be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Shiny Mega Garchomp is available in the game. You can get Shiny Garchomp from Mega Raids at the rate of 1-in-128.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨