Is Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles cancelled?

Pokemon GO's GO Tour event is right around the corner, and many users are excited for the long-anticipated event revolving around the iconic Unova region. However, one of the in-person venues for this event was set to be hosted in Los Angeles, California before massive fires swept through the large city.

This has led to many players either cancelling their trip, or simply presuming that the in-person venue for the event has been called off. However, veteran players will know that Niantic will never miss out on a chance to make money, and the developers behind the title have recently released an update confirming that the event is still on.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO's GO Tour Unova: Los Angeles event

The Los Angeles venue for the Go Tour event is set to be held in Rose Bowl Stadium (Image via Niantic)

Despite current situations, Niantic has decided to hold these in-person renditions of the yearly event in Los Angeles at the Rose Bowl Stadium, as well as the Brookside Golf Course. The cost of participating in this event will still require an investment of at least $30 for local players, with visiting users having to spend more on top of this price for transportation and presumably a place to stay. Two ticket add-ons can also be purchased for an additional $15 each.

Outside of these circumstances, the gameplay features at the Los Angeles venue will seemingly remain unchanged, with Raid Battles and other facets of content still set to make an appearance. Of course, the main attraction to this event is the new Fusion Legendaries: Black and White Kyurem.

Much like Necrozma during 2024's GO Fest, players can battle White or Black Kyurem in Five-Star Raid Battles for the chance to capture a base form Kyurem after succeeding. Players can then use Fusion Energy to fuse Kyurem with any Reshiram or Zekrom in their collection, making this new fusion.

Unfortunately, a new Adventure Effect will not be included with these new Legendaries, unlike Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma, as well as Origin Dialga and Palkia.

Costumed PIkachus will also be available during Pokemon GO Tour 2025 (Image via Niantic)

Given that the event revolves around the Unova region, most of the encounters players can expect to find will be Pokemon that debuted in the fifth generation of the franchise. Notable exceptions to this are variants of Unown that will be available, with the five spelling out "UNOVA" when seen together and costumed variants of Pikachu.

These variants of Pikachu can be found rarely in the wild, or they can be found from taking snapshots with Buddy Pokemon. These creatures sport the iconic headgear worn by the protagonists from each of the current Unova games: Pokemon Black, White, Black 2 and White 2.

