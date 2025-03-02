It's Not Over Yet Special Research: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global has brought forth the It's Not Over Yet Special Research for trainers worldwide. The questline includes branched storylines and will provide players with Kyurem Fusion Energy, Candy, and plenty more. With the debut of the new fusion forms, this is an opportunity one would not want to miss out on.

GO Tour Unoval Global takes place over two days — March 1 and March 2, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm local time on both days. This year's GO Tour also brings the Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research.

How to complete It's Not Over Yet Special Research in Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global

The tasks and rewards are:

It's Not Over Yet - Step 1 of 5

Catch Pokemon originally discovered in the Unova region - 10x GO Tour Stickers

Rewards: 2025 XP, 2025x Stardust, Patrat encounter

Before moving to the next step, you will have to choose between the Black and White versions. You can go through this guide, which discusses what each version provides and determines the better choice.

Pokemon GO Tour Global Special Research guide (Image via Niantic)

It's Not Over Yet - Step 2 of 5 (Black)

Feed your buddy 3 times - Gothita encounter

Hatch an Egg - Vullaby encounter

Rewards: 1x Unova Stone, 3x Reshiram Candy

It's Not Over Yet - Step 2 of 5 (White)

Feed your buddy 3 times - Solosis encounter

Hatch an Egg - Rufflet encounter

Rewards: 1x Unova Stone, 3x Zekrom Candy

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global preparation guide

For the third step, you must choose between Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott to get an additional encounter with any of the starters.

It's Not Over Yet - Step 3 of 5 (Snivy)

Power up Grass-type Pokemon 5 times - 1x Incense

Use an Incense - Snivy encounter

Rewards: 25x Snivy Candy, 5x Snivy Candy XL

It's Not Over Yet - Step 3 of 5 (Tepig)

Power up Fire-type Pokemon 5 times - 1x Incense

Use an Incense - Tepig encounter

Rewards: 25x Tepig Candy, 5x Tepig Candy XL

It's Not Over Yet - Step 3 of 5 (Oshawott)

Power up Water-type Pokemon 5 times - 1x Incense

Use an Incense - Oshawott encounter

Rewards: 25x Oshawott Candy, 5x Oshawott Candy XL

It's Not Over Yet - Step 4 of 5 (Black)

Catch Reshiram - 25x Blaze Fusion Energy

Catch Kyurem - 25x Blaze Fusion Energy

Fuse Kyurem - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 5x Reshiram Candy, 1x Reshiram Candy XL, 2025 XP

It's Not Over Yet - Step 4 of 5 (White)

Catch Zekrom - 25x Volt Fusion Energy

Catch Kyurem - 25x Volt Fusion Energy

Fuse Kyurem - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 5x Reshiram Candy, 1x Zekrom Candy XL, 2025 XP

It's Not Over Yet - Step 5 of 5

Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Hilbert's Hat

Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Hilda's Hat

Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Nate's Visor

Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Rosa's Visor

Rewards: 5x Kyurem Candy, 5x GO Tour Sticker, 5x Silver Pinap Berry

Check out our other Pokemon GO Tour Unova 2025 guides:

