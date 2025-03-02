It's Not Over Yet Special Research: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global has brought forth the It's Not Over Yet Special Research for trainers worldwide. The questline includes branched storylines and will provide players with Kyurem Fusion Energy, Candy, and plenty more. With the debut of the new fusion forms, this is an opportunity one would not want to miss out on.
GO Tour Unoval Global takes place over two days — March 1 and March 2, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm local time on both days. This year's GO Tour also brings the Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research.
How to complete It's Not Over Yet Special Research in Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global
The tasks and rewards are:
It's Not Over Yet - Step 1 of 5
- Catch Pokemon originally discovered in the Unova region - 10x GO Tour Stickers
- Rewards: 2025 XP, 2025x Stardust, Patrat encounter
Before moving to the next step, you will have to choose between the Black and White versions. You can go through this guide, which discusses what each version provides and determines the better choice.
It's Not Over Yet - Step 2 of 5 (Black)
- Feed your buddy 3 times - Gothita encounter
- Hatch an Egg - Vullaby encounter
- Rewards: 1x Unova Stone, 3x Reshiram Candy
It's Not Over Yet - Step 2 of 5 (White)
- Feed your buddy 3 times - Solosis encounter
- Hatch an Egg - Rufflet encounter
- Rewards: 1x Unova Stone, 3x Zekrom Candy
For the third step, you must choose between Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott to get an additional encounter with any of the starters.
It's Not Over Yet - Step 3 of 5 (Snivy)
- Power up Grass-type Pokemon 5 times - 1x Incense
- Use an Incense - Snivy encounter
- Rewards: 25x Snivy Candy, 5x Snivy Candy XL
It's Not Over Yet - Step 3 of 5 (Tepig)
- Power up Fire-type Pokemon 5 times - 1x Incense
- Use an Incense - Tepig encounter
- Rewards: 25x Tepig Candy, 5x Tepig Candy XL
It's Not Over Yet - Step 3 of 5 (Oshawott)
- Power up Water-type Pokemon 5 times - 1x Incense
- Use an Incense - Oshawott encounter
- Rewards: 25x Oshawott Candy, 5x Oshawott Candy XL
It's Not Over Yet - Step 4 of 5 (Black)
- Catch Reshiram - 25x Blaze Fusion Energy
- Catch Kyurem - 25x Blaze Fusion Energy
- Fuse Kyurem - 5000x Stardust
- Rewards: 5x Reshiram Candy, 1x Reshiram Candy XL, 2025 XP
It's Not Over Yet - Step 4 of 5 (White)
- Catch Zekrom - 25x Volt Fusion Energy
- Catch Kyurem - 25x Volt Fusion Energy
- Fuse Kyurem - 5000x Stardust
- Rewards: 5x Reshiram Candy, 1x Zekrom Candy XL, 2025 XP
It's Not Over Yet - Step 5 of 5
- Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Hilbert's Hat
- Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Hilda's Hat
- Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Nate's Visor
- Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Rosa's Visor
- Rewards: 5x Kyurem Candy, 5x GO Tour Sticker, 5x Silver Pinap Berry
