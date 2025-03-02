  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • It's Not Over Yet Special Research: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global tasks and rewards

It's Not Over Yet Special Research: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 02, 2025 07:04 GMT
It
This article explores the tasks and rewards for It's Not Over Yet Special Research: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global has brought forth the It's Not Over Yet Special Research for trainers worldwide. The questline includes branched storylines and will provide players with Kyurem Fusion Energy, Candy, and plenty more. With the debut of the new fusion forms, this is an opportunity one would not want to miss out on.

Ad

GO Tour Unoval Global takes place over two days — March 1 and March 2, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm local time on both days. This year's GO Tour also brings the Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research.

sk promotional banner

How to complete It's Not Over Yet Special Research in Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global

The tasks and rewards are:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

It's Not Over Yet - Step 1 of 5

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Catch Pokemon originally discovered in the Unova region - 10x GO Tour Stickers
  • Rewards: 2025 XP, 2025x Stardust, Patrat encounter

Before moving to the next step, you will have to choose between the Black and White versions. You can go through this guide, which discusses what each version provides and determines the better choice.

Pokemon GO Tour Global Special Research guide (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Tour Global Special Research guide (Image via Niantic)

It's Not Over Yet - Step 2 of 5 (Black)

Ad
  • Feed your buddy 3 times - Gothita encounter
  • Hatch an Egg - Vullaby encounter
  • Rewards: 1x Unova Stone, 3x Reshiram Candy

It's Not Over Yet - Step 2 of 5 (White)

  • Feed your buddy 3 times - Solosis encounter
  • Hatch an Egg - Rufflet encounter
  • Rewards: 1x Unova Stone, 3x Zekrom Candy

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global preparation guide

For the third step, you must choose between Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott to get an additional encounter with any of the starters.

Ad

It's Not Over Yet - Step 3 of 5 (Snivy)

  • Power up Grass-type Pokemon 5 times - 1x Incense
  • Use an Incense - Snivy encounter
  • Rewards: 25x Snivy Candy, 5x Snivy Candy XL

It's Not Over Yet - Step 3 of 5 (Tepig)

  • Power up Fire-type Pokemon 5 times - 1x Incense
  • Use an Incense - Tepig encounter
  • Rewards: 25x Tepig Candy, 5x Tepig Candy XL

It's Not Over Yet - Step 3 of 5 (Oshawott)

  • Power up Water-type Pokemon 5 times - 1x Incense
  • Use an Incense - Oshawott encounter
  • Rewards: 25x Oshawott Candy, 5x Oshawott Candy XL
Ad

It's Not Over Yet - Step 4 of 5 (Black)

  • Catch Reshiram - 25x Blaze Fusion Energy
  • Catch Kyurem - 25x Blaze Fusion Energy
  • Fuse Kyurem - 5000x Stardust
  • Rewards: 5x Reshiram Candy, 1x Reshiram Candy XL, 2025 XP

It's Not Over Yet - Step 4 of 5 (White)

  • Catch Zekrom - 25x Volt Fusion Energy
  • Catch Kyurem - 25x Volt Fusion Energy
  • Fuse Kyurem - 5000x Stardust
  • Rewards: 5x Reshiram Candy, 1x Zekrom Candy XL, 2025 XP

It's Not Over Yet - Step 5 of 5

Ad
  • Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Hilbert's Hat
  • Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Hilda's Hat
  • Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Nate's Visor
  • Win 5 raids - Pikachu in Rosa's Visor
  • Rewards: 5x Kyurem Candy, 5x GO Tour Sticker, 5x Silver Pinap Berry

Check out our other Pokemon GO Tour Unova 2025 guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी