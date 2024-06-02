Pokemon GO Stadium Sights: Schedule, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Stadium Sights brings several Fighting- and Flying-type Pocket Monsters from the GO Fest 2024: Sendai. The event also marks the debut of Shiny Emolga in-game. Stadium Sights is the first event of the new season, Shared Skies.

We have gathered all the available information on the ongoing event below.

Pokemon GO Stadium Sights schedule and event bonuses

The event runs from Saturday, June 1, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses are as follows:

1.5× Candy for hatching Pokémon

1.5× Stardust for hatching Pokémon

Pokemon GO Stadium Sights wild encounters and 7 km egg hatches

The wild encounters that will have an increased spawn rate are as follows:

Pidgey [shiny variant available]

Zubat [shiny variant available]

Doduo [shiny variant available]

Gligar [shiny variant available]

Hitmontop [shiny variant available]

Meditite [shiny variant available]

Staravia

Emolga [shiny variant available]

Mienfoo

Noibat [shiny variant available]

Cutiefly [shiny variant available]

The 7 km egg hatches for the event are as follows:

Galarian Farfetch'd [shiny variant available]

Riolu [shiny variant available]

Emolga [shiny variant available]

Pokemon GO Stadium Sights Timed Research and Field Research encounters

Trainers will get to encounter the following Pocket Monsters upon completing event-themed Field Research tasks:

Pidgey [shiny variant available]

Zubat [shiny variant available]

Doduo [shiny variant available]

Emolga [shiny variant available]

During Stadium Sights, trainers can pick up a paid Timed Research for US $1.99 (or the same in the player's local currency). Rewards for completing it include Emolga encounters in Pokemon GO, Super Incubator, and Emolga Candy.

