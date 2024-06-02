Pokemon GO Stadium Sights provides trainers with a paid Timed Research questline. The rewards from completing the tasks include an Emolga encounter, Emolga Candy, and Super Incubator. The ongoing event showcases a variety of Fighting- and Flying-type Pocket Monsters from the GO Fest 2024: Sendai.
Stadium Sights runs from Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8 pm local time. The occasion marks the debut of Shiny Emolga in-game for lucky trainers to encounter.
We have gathered all the available information regarding the event-exclusive Timed Research in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO Stadium Sights Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
The available tasks and rewards for Stadium Sights Timed Research are as follows:
Glide to Victory - Step 1 of 1
- Hatch an Egg - 1x Incubator
- Explore 5 km - Emolga encounter
- Spin 10 PokeStops - Emolga encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Emolga encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs - Emolga encounter
- Rewards: 1x Super Incubator, Emolga encounter, 20x Emolga Candy
Pokemon GO Stadium Sights Timed Research: Price and schedule
The event-exclusive Timed Research is available to trainers for US$1.99 (or its equivalent in the player's local currency). The questline expires on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8 pm local time.
Trainers can also gift the Stadium Sights Timed Research to in-game friends with whom they have a Friendship Level of Great Friends or higher.
