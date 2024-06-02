Pokemon GO Stadium Sights provides trainers with a paid Timed Research questline. The rewards from completing the tasks include an Emolga encounter, Emolga Candy, and Super Incubator. The ongoing event showcases a variety of Fighting- and Flying-type Pocket Monsters from the GO Fest 2024: Sendai.

Stadium Sights runs from Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8 pm local time. The occasion marks the debut of Shiny Emolga in-game for lucky trainers to encounter.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the event-exclusive Timed Research in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Stadium Sights Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The available tasks and rewards for Stadium Sights Timed Research are as follows:

Glide to Victory - Step 1 of 1

Hatch an Egg - 1x Incubator

Explore 5 km - Emolga encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops - Emolga encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Emolga encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs - Emolga encounter

Rewards: 1x Super Incubator, Emolga encounter, 20x Emolga Candy

Pokemon GO Stadium Sights Timed Research: Price and schedule

The event-exclusive Timed Research is available to trainers for US$1.99 (or its equivalent in the player's local currency). The questline expires on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Trainers can also gift the Stadium Sights Timed Research to in-game friends with whom they have a Friendship Level of Great Friends or higher.

