"Niantic gate keeps the most random things": Pokemon GO players react to limit to Tour Pass completion

Pokemon GO's Road to Unova event has been hit with one of the strangest limitations the community has seen from Niantic in quite a while. As some players may know, Niantic is now offering a Tour Pass, a battle pass-like reward system where players can earn more rewards as they participate in 2025's GO Tour celebration.

Ad

u/Amiibofan101 on The Silph Road subreddit recently shared an X post from Niantic Support. It emphasized that progression on Pokemon GO's new Tour Pass will be limited during the ongoing Road to Unova event. While many players may be surprised by this, they may be even more shocked to learn the reason behind such a bizarre limitation.

Ad

Trending

Many players were quick to point out how restricting the limit on the amount of progress that can be earned is. These users also believe that this was done as a way to prevent users from finishing Pokemon GO's new Tour Pass before the GO Tour Global event even began.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

"But who cares? I swear Niantic gate keeps the most random things. What does finishing it today vs Sunday change? The whales that finish it today are probably already level 50 so who cares about them getting more XP? I just truly don’t get the logic."

Ad

Comment byu/Amiibofan101 from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

Ad

u/Jlopez24 echoed the thoughts of many players, stating that this limitation brings no benefit to the community. It only puts a restriction on the amount of progress that can be earned to artificially inflate the player count during the GO Tour event while also covering up the Tour Pass' lack of depth.

Many players agree that this restriction is a horrible addition to an otherwise mediocre new feature (Image via Reddit)

u/SwordMaster21 brought an interesting perspective into the matter, commenting on how these sorts of passes have been in Niantic's other game, Monster Hunter Now, for quite some time now.

Ad

However, they do not feature a limitation on the amount of progress users can earn, cementing the thought that Niantic's restriction on the amount of progress is thanks to the Tour Pass' ties to the upcoming event.

Also read: Berries in Pokemon GO: Types, how to get, and uses

One of the aspects that bothered the community so much was highlighted by u/swampertlvl. They brought up how the fact that this information wasn't revealed beforehand made this restriction even more unfair:

Ad

"Definitely could've handled this better. Limit should've been clearly stated when you buy the ticket"

Explaining Pokemon GO's Tour Pass and its lack of value

This limitation on Pokemon GO's Tour Pass makes its lack of value painfully obvious (Image via Niantic)

Much like other battle passes, Pokemon GO's Tour Pass offers a free track for those who do not wish to invest money in the game but still want to earn some extra rewards. This side of the pass is relatively inoffensive, with the restriction from Niantic being more of a mild annoyance.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Community Day dates for upcoming season revealed (March - May 2025)

The premium track of this Tour Pass is a hefty $15 investment. This is greater than many other battle passes that cover entire seasons of an online game. This premium version of the Tour Pass only lasts for a week as well.

With this in mind, these restrictions implemented by Niantic are much more infuriating, with the developers essentially forcing the community to grind out the GO Tour event to get the most value from their purchase.

Ad

For more information on the game, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨