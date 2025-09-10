  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon Concierge Celebration Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon Concierge Celebration Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Sep 10, 2025 12:11 GMT
Pokemon Concierge Celebration Timed Research guide (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon Concierge Celebration Timed Research guide (Image via Niantic)

There are several Pokemon Concierge Celebration Timed Research questlines available to Pokemon GO trainers during the event. Participating in them will net players a Swim Ring Psyduck with a special background encounter.

Ad

Pokemon Concierge Celebration event runs from Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 am local time to Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 8 pm local time in Pokemon GO. The event saw the debut of Psyduck in a swim ring.

Also Read: Pokemon GO September 2025 infographic: Events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and more

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Pokemon Concierge Celebration Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

Event

This is available for free for all Pokemon GO trainers:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - 15x Poke Ball
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Mudkip encounter
  • Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon - 10x Great Ball
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Panpour encounter
  • Take 10 snapshots of wild Pokemon - 10x Razz Berry
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Pansage encounter
  • Take 20 snapshots of wild Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - Pansear encounter
  • Take 35 snapshots of wild Pokemon - Swim Ring Psyduck encounter
  • Catch 35 Pokemon - Swim Ring Psyduck encounter
  • Rewards: Swim Ring Psyduck encounter, 3000x Stardust
Ad

Premium

This is available for US$4.99:

  • Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - Swim Ring Psyduck
  • Catch 5 Pokemon - 15x Razz Berry
  • Take a snapshot with your buddy - Swim Ring Psyduck
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
  • Play with your buddy - Swim Ring Psyduck
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Golden Razz Berry
  • Feed your buddy - Swim Ring Psyduck
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball
  • Rewards: Stretch Pose (avatar item), 5000x Stardust

Bonus

Ad

This is available to all Pokemon GO trainers who redeem the Promo Code:

  • Explore 3 km - 30x Poke Ball
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Razz Berry
  • Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - 3x Nanab Berry
  • Rewards: Swim Ring Psyduck encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust

How to complete Pokemon Concierge Celebration Field Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Corphish encounter [shiny variant possible], Sealeo encounter, or Dedenne encounter [shiny variant possible]
  • Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokemon - Swim Ring Psyduck encounter [shiny variant possible]
  • Win a raid - Swim Ring Psyduck encounter [shiny variant possible]
Ad

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications