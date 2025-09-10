Pokemon Concierge Celebration Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

There are several Pokemon Concierge Celebration Timed Research questlines available to Pokemon GO trainers during the event. Participating in them will net players a Swim Ring Psyduck with a special background encounter. Pokemon Concierge Celebration event runs from Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 am local time to Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 8 pm local time in Pokemon GO. The event saw the debut of Psyduck in a swim ring. Also Read: Pokemon GO September 2025 infographic: Events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and moreHow to complete Pokemon Concierge Celebration Timed Research in Pokemon GO?EventThis is available for free for all Pokemon GO trainers:Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - 15x Poke BallCatch 10 Pokemon - Mudkip encounterTake 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon - 10x Great BallCatch 15 Pokemon - Panpour encounterTake 10 snapshots of wild Pokemon - 10x Razz BerryCatch 20 Pokemon - Pansage encounterTake 20 snapshots of wild Pokemon - 10x Pinap BerryCatch 25 Pokemon - Pansear encounterTake 35 snapshots of wild Pokemon - Swim Ring Psyduck encounterCatch 35 Pokemon - Swim Ring Psyduck encounterRewards: Swim Ring Psyduck encounter, 3000x StardustPremiumThis is available for US$4.99:Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon - Swim Ring PsyduckCatch 5 Pokemon - 15x Razz BerryTake a snapshot with your buddy - Swim Ring PsyduckCatch 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap BerryPlay with your buddy - Swim Ring PsyduckCatch 15 Pokemon - 5x Golden Razz BerryFeed your buddy - Swim Ring PsyduckCatch 20 Pokemon - 15x Great BallRewards: Stretch Pose (avatar item), 5000x StardustBonusThis is available to all Pokemon GO trainers who redeem the Promo Code:Explore 3 km - 30x Poke BallCatch 20 Pokemon - 5x Razz BerrySpin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - 3x Nanab BerryRewards: Swim Ring Psyduck encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x StardustHow to complete Pokemon Concierge Celebration Field Research in Pokemon GO?The tasks and rewards are:Catch 10 Pokemon - Corphish encounter [shiny variant possible], Sealeo encounter, or Dedenne encounter [shiny variant possible]Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokemon - Swim Ring Psyduck encounter [shiny variant possible]Win a raid - Swim Ring Psyduck encounter [shiny variant possible]Check out other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts