Pokemon GO: Best tips on powering up Pokemon to level 50

Pokemon GO's powering system drastically differs from that of the main series. It ditches the traditional levels in favor of a combat power system. However, every creature in the game essentially has levels. Each time a player powers up a Pocket Monster, its level essentially increases by one.

There will come a point where a Pokemon can no longer be upgraded, and it is then considered to be at level 50 or the highest it can possibly be. As this represents the peak state of power, some trainers may be interested in quickly increasing a critter's level.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Understanding powering up in Pokemon GO

Stardust and candies are required to power up Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Powering up a creature in Pokemon GO requires two resources: Stardust and candies specific to the species players want to power up. Both these candies and Stardust can be obtained by catching wild Pokemon, but trainers will need to catch creatures of the same species as the one they want to power up.

Additionally, players can generate candies by assigning a Pocket Monster as their buddy Pokemon. For example, walking with Charizard or any of its pre-evolved forms will generate Charmander candies. This can be helpful for obtaining candy for rare creatures like Beldum or Dratini.

Stardust can be quite difficult to come by, especially if players are investing a lot of it into a single creature. Thankfully, Star Pieces are consumable items that can increase the amount of Stardust earned from encounters with wild Pokemon. These items are available as rewards from various battles and can also be purchased from the store in exchange for Pokecoins.

Helpful tips for leveling up monsters in Pokemon GO

Rare candies are helpful items that can be used for leveling up Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Battle League is a great way to grind resources for leveling creatures without needing to leave the comfort of your home. Through consistent victories in the game's competitive mode, players can earn rewards like Stardust and Rare Candies.

Rare Candies are helpful items that can be used on any creature to generate their respective candy. The occasional special research task can also give away these treats as rewards, so players should always be aware of what tasks they need to complete.

Additionally, once creatures reach a high enough level, they will require Candy XLs to be powered up further. These candies start to appear during wild encounters once players reach account level 31.

Events also often boost the drop rate of these resources, so players should stay updated on Pokemon GO news and updates.

