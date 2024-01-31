Blissey is the evolved form of Chansey, that was released to Pokemon GO alongside the first lot of Johto region Pocket Monsters in 2017. Now that Chansey Community Day is happening on February 4, 2024, players might wonder what Blissey's best moveset and counters are and whether they are any good in the game's PvP and PvE arena.

This article will give you an overview of how to use Blissey in different battle scenarios in Niantic's mobile game.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM

Best moveset for Blissey in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

To do well in combat situations, you must equip Blissey with the best possible moveset. This is slightly different in PvP and PvE settings because of the different mechanics involved in the two situations.

Pokemon GO Blissey best moveset for PvP

Blissey's best PvP moveset is as follows:

Fast Attack: Zen Headbutt

Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam and Wild Charge*

Pokemon GO Blissey best moveset for PvE

Blissey's best PvE moveset is as follows:

Fast Attack: Pound

Charged Attack: Hyper Beam

Is Blissey good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Blissey is not good in GP Battle League. This is primarily because of its terrible Fast Attack options. Zen Headbutt and Pound do low damage and generate energy just as slowly. As a result, the only thing Blsssey is good for is sponging damage with its massive Base Stamina stat. To make any meaningful contribution in any situation, you need to give this Pocket Monster shields, entirely defeating having a critter as bulky as it on your side.

As far as PvE battles go, Blissey is not that good as an Attacker in Gyms and Raids. While it has a respectable total damage output, it deals this damage over a long time, and more often than not, the clock will not be on your side. On the other hand, Blissey is considered one of the best Gym Defenders in Niantic's Pokemon game because of how bulky it is.

Which moves can Blissey learn in Pokemon GO?

Blissey in the anime (Image via TPC)

The Fast Attacks that Blissey can learn are:

Pound (Normal-type)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)

Blissey's Charged Attack options are:

Hyper Beam (Normal-type)

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

Pokemon GO Blissey: Strengths and weaknesses

Being a Normal-type Pocket Monster, Blissey has only one weakness. It takes 160% damage from Fighting-type attacks. It also resists Ghost-type attacks for the same reason, taking 39.1% damage from them.

As a Normal-type critter, it cannot hit anything with STAB super effective attacks.

Pokemon GO Blissey best counters

Great League counters: Skarmory, Talonflame, Whiscash, Lanturn, Azumarill, Umbreon, Registeel, Sableye, Mandibuzz, Defense Forme Deoxys

Ultra League counters: Guzzlord, Obstagoon, Greninja, Registeel, Defense Forme Deoxys, Alolan Muk, Cobalion, Charizard, Talonflame, Shadow Swampert

PvE counters:

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Check out our other guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || February 2024 infographic || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters