Pokemon GO Brionne raid guide: Weaknesses, best counters, and is it possible to solo?

A Pokemon GO Brionne raid guide can be useful for players as the Pocket Monster appears in 4-star raids after the August 2024 Community Day featuring Popplio. Brionne will take over Gyms from 5 pm to 10 pm local time on August 31, 2024. Defeating it will not only give you an encounter with Brionne but also spawn a number of Popplio around the Gym, with Community Day shiny rates.
This Pokemon GO Brionne raid guide covers the creature's weaknesses and the best counters to take it down.
Pokemon GO Brionne raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Brionne?
Brionne is a mono Water-type creature, which means it takes super-effective damage from Grass- and Electric-type attacks. Both types deal 160% extra damage. The creature also resits Fire-, Ice-, Water-, and Steel-type attacks.
Brionne's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 4-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Brionne has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 21,960
- Attack: 168
- Defense: 145
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Charm and Water Gun
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Jet, Disarming Voice, and Water Pulse
After the timer for the raid starts, players get 180 seconds to defeat Brionne for a chance to capture it. Up to 20 trainers can enter this battle together. Being Community Day raids, these can only be challenged in person, which means Remote Raid passes are useless for this one.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Brionne raids
Best Grass-type counters to Brionne
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
- Shadow Trangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
Here's the search string to find the best Grass-type counters in your collection:
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
Best Electric-type counters to Brionne
- Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
Here's the search string to find the best Electric-type counters in your collection:
- Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Brionne raids?
With the right counters and strategy, it is possible to take down Brione 4-star raids on your own. Check out our guide on how to solo defeat Brionne raids in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO Brionne raid catch CP and shiny availability
The Brionne that spawns once you defeat the raid will have the following CP ranges based on the weather:
- No weather boost: 1,015 - 1,077 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 1,269 - 1,346 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IVs for Brionne raids?
The following are the 100% IVs from Pokemon GO Brionne raids:
- No weather boost: 1,077 CP
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 1,346 CP
Can Brionne be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Shiny Brionne can be found in Pokemon GO. However, 4-star raids during the August 2024 Community will not lead to Shiny Brionne spawns. You must evolve a Shiny Popplio in Pokemon GO to get your hands on a Shiny Brionne.
