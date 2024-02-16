  • home icon
Modified Feb 16, 2024 19:10 GMT
Pokemon GO - Catch Cup Little Edition team recommendations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition is the last of the special cups for the season of Timeless Travels. It starts at 1 pm PT on February 16, 2024, and continues till 1 pm PT on February 23, 2024. You can only use critters under 500 CP caught on or after December 1, 2023. This might appear to give you very limited options, but there are plenty of strong Pocket Monsters to pick from.

This article suggests some of the best leads, safe switches, and closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition for the season of Timeless Travels.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition (Image via TPC)

Bronzor

Base stats

  • Attack: 43
  • Defense: 154
  • Stamina: 149

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/15
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Tackle
  • Charged Attacks: Payback and Heavy Slam

Lickitung

Base stats

  • Attack: 108
  • Defense: 137
  • Stamina: 207

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Lick
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Power Whip

Seel

Base stats

  • Attack: 85
  • Defense: 121
  • Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Lick
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Icy Wind

Honorable Mentions

  • Gligar: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Dig
  • Barboach: Mud Shot + Mud Bomb and Aqua Tail
  • Shadow Stunky: Bite + Crunch and Sludge Bomb
  • Deino: Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Crunch
  • Shadow Golett: Mud Slap + Shadow Punch and Brick Break

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition (Image via TPC)

Eevee

Base stats

  • Attack: 104
  • Defense: 114
  • Stamina: 146

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/12/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Quick Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Dig

Bronzor

Base stats

  • Attack: 43
  • Defense: 154
  • Stamina: 149

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/15
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Tackle
  • Charged Attacks: Payback and Heavy Slam

Wynaut

Base stats

  • Attack: 41
  • Defense: 86
  • Stamina: 216

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 5/15/15
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Counter
  • Charged Attacks: Mirror Coat

Honorable Mentions

  • Galarian Zigzagoon: Tackle + Body Slam and Dig
  • Gligar: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Dig
  • Lickitung: Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip
  • Shadow Skorupi: Poison Sting + Cross Poison and Aqua Tail
  • Paldean Wooper: Poison Jab + Body Slam and Dig

Best closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition (Image via TPC)

Vullaby

Base stats

  • Attack: 105
  • Defense: 139
  • Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/11/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Feint Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Brave Bird and Foul Play

Shadow Gastly

Base stats

  • Attack: 186
  • Defense: 67
  • Stamina: 102

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Astonish
  • Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb and Dark Pulse

Galarian Zigzagoon

Base stats

  • Attack: 58
  • Defense: 80
  • Stamina: 116

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 5/15/15
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Tackle
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Dig

Honorable Mentions

  • Bronzor: Tackle + Payback and Heavy Slam
  • Gligar: Wing Attack + Dig and Aerial Ace
  • Pawniard: Pawniard + Night Slash and Iron Head
  • Alolan Vulpix: Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice) and Dark Pulse
  • Wooper: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Mud Bomb

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

