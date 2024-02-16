Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition is the last of the special cups for the season of Timeless Travels. It starts at 1 pm PT on February 16, 2024, and continues till 1 pm PT on February 23, 2024. You can only use critters under 500 CP caught on or after December 1, 2023. This might appear to give you very limited options, but there are plenty of strong Pocket Monsters to pick from.

This article suggests some of the best leads, safe switches, and closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition for the season of Timeless Travels.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition (Image via TPC)

Bronzor

Base stats

Attack : 43

: 43 Defense : 154

: 154 Stamina: 149

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Tackle

Tackle Charged Attacks: Payback and Heavy Slam

Lickitung

Base stats

Attack : 108

: 108 Defense : 137

: 137 Stamina: 207

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Lick

Lick Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Power Whip

Seel

Base stats

Attack : 85

: 85 Defense : 121

: 121 Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Lick

Lick Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Icy Wind

Honorable Mentions

Gligar: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Dig

Barboach: Mud Shot + Mud Bomb and Aqua Tail

Shadow Stunky: Bite + Crunch and Sludge Bomb

Deino: Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Crunch

Shadow Golett: Mud Slap + Shadow Punch and Brick Break

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition (Image via TPC)

Eevee

Base stats

Attack : 104

: 104 Defense : 114

: 114 Stamina: 146

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Dig

Wynaut

Base stats

Attack : 41

: 41 Defense : 86

: 86 Stamina: 216

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

5/15/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Mirror Coat

Honorable Mentions

Galarian Zigzagoon: Tackle + Body Slam and Dig

Gligar: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Dig

Lickitung: Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip

Shadow Skorupi: Poison Sting + Cross Poison and Aqua Tail

Paldean Wooper: Poison Jab + Body Slam and Dig

Best closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition (Image via TPC)

Vullaby

Base stats

Attack : 105

: 105 Defense : 139

: 139 Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/11/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Feint Attack

Feint Attack Charged Attacks: Brave Bird and Foul Play

Shadow Gastly

Base stats

Attack : 186

: 186 Defense : 67

: 67 Stamina: 102

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Astonish

Astonish Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb and Dark Pulse

Galarian Zigzagoon

Base stats

Attack : 58

: 58 Defense : 80

: 80 Stamina: 116

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

5/15/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Tackle

Tackle Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Dig

Honorable Mentions

Bronzor: Tackle + Payback and Heavy Slam

Gligar: Wing Attack + Dig and Aerial Ace

Pawniard: Pawniard + Night Slash and Iron Head

Alolan Vulpix: Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice) and Dark Pulse

Wooper: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Mud Bomb

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

