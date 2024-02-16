Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition is the last of the special cups for the season of Timeless Travels. It starts at 1 pm PT on February 16, 2024, and continues till 1 pm PT on February 23, 2024. You can only use critters under 500 CP caught on or after December 1, 2023. This might appear to give you very limited options, but there are plenty of strong Pocket Monsters to pick from.
This article suggests some of the best leads, safe switches, and closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition for the season of Timeless Travels.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Best leads for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition
Bronzor
Base stats
- Attack: 43
- Defense: 154
- Stamina: 149
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Tackle
- Charged Attacks: Payback and Heavy Slam
Lickitung
Base stats
- Attack: 108
- Defense: 137
- Stamina: 207
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Lick
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Power Whip
Seel
Base stats
- Attack: 85
- Defense: 121
- Stamina: 163
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Lick
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Icy Wind
Honorable Mentions
- Gligar: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Dig
- Barboach: Mud Shot + Mud Bomb and Aqua Tail
- Shadow Stunky: Bite + Crunch and Sludge Bomb
- Deino: Dragon Breath + Body Slam and Crunch
- Shadow Golett: Mud Slap + Shadow Punch and Brick Break
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition
Eevee
Base stats
- Attack: 104
- Defense: 114
- Stamina: 146
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Quick Attack
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Dig
Bronzor
Base stats
- Attack: 43
- Defense: 154
- Stamina: 149
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Tackle
- Charged Attacks: Payback and Heavy Slam
Wynaut
Base stats
- Attack: 41
- Defense: 86
- Stamina: 216
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 5/15/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attacks: Mirror Coat
Honorable Mentions
- Galarian Zigzagoon: Tackle + Body Slam and Dig
- Gligar: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Dig
- Lickitung: Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip
- Shadow Skorupi: Poison Sting + Cross Poison and Aqua Tail
- Paldean Wooper: Poison Jab + Body Slam and Dig
Best closers for Pokemon GO Catch Cup: Little Edition
Vullaby
Base stats
- Attack: 105
- Defense: 139
- Stamina: 172
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/11/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Feint Attack
- Charged Attacks: Brave Bird and Foul Play
Shadow Gastly
Base stats
- Attack: 186
- Defense: 67
- Stamina: 102
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Astonish
- Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb and Dark Pulse
Galarian Zigzagoon
Base stats
- Attack: 58
- Defense: 80
- Stamina: 116
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 5/15/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Tackle
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Dig
Honorable Mentions
- Bronzor: Tackle + Payback and Heavy Slam
- Gligar: Wing Attack + Dig and Aerial Ace
- Pawniard: Pawniard + Night Slash and Iron Head
- Alolan Vulpix: Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice) and Dark Pulse
- Wooper: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Mud Bomb
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
