Pokemon GO datamine leaks Ice Burn and Freeze Shock's stats, players react

With excitement for Pokemon GO's 2025 GO Tour event still gripping the game community, dataminer Pandanoko-Fan137 on the Silph Road subreddit has shared some interesting details regarding the event's new Legendary Pokemon. Black and White Kyurem are some of the most beloved Legendaries in the franchise, debuting the fusion mechanic, as well as being from some of the most highly-praised games from the main series.

More specifically, this datamine showcases the stats and the exclusive moves of these creatures. Black Kyurem, harnessing Zekrom's power, evolves its Glaciate attack into Freeze Shock. White Kyurem, being the result of Kyurem fusing with Reshiram, will see its Glaciate attack transform into Ice Burn.

In the datamine, we can see that Freeze Shock will have a base power of 180, while costing 100 energy. On the other hand, Ice Burn will have a base power of 100, but it will only cost 50 energy to use. In the post, Pandanoko-Fan137 explains that both of these attacks have serious potential, with both being straight upgrades to Glaciate.

Comment byu/Pandanoko-Fan137 from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

The original poster goes on to explain in a comment that Freeze Shock in its current state is the strongest charged attack in Pokemon GO. Freeze Shock is capable of dishing out 120 DPS, which is 40 points higher than the other best charged attacks from other strong Legendary Pokemon.

Comment byu/Pandanoko-Fan137 from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

The stats seen in the datamine are the stats players can expect in Raid or Gym Battles. The difference between the two is much less noticable in PvE, as user Krispyboiz explains. The damage they deal is identical, with the only difference being the effect of the move when it is used. Freeze Shock lowers attack, while Ice Burn lowers defense.

Given how strong these moves are for PvE battles, some players feel like Niantic will nerf these moves. Since the stats presented in the initial post is from a datamine, it could be possible that these moves are altered before their release.

Will Black or White Kyurem be better in Pokemon GO?

Which form of Kyurem is better is determined by what players want to use it for (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, both forms of Kyurem have their fair share of uses. With both forms sharing a type combination and possessing similar stats, players may see these variants of Kyurem as interchangable, but the slight differences in their moves gives each form a slight edge over the other, depending on what form of gameplay their trainer wants to take part in.

Black Kyurem's super-powerful Freeze Shock move will make it the preferred choice for many in Raid Battles. If this move's damage numbers do not change before the event's release, Black Kyurem will be the strongest Ice-type Raid Battler in Pokemon GO.

White Kyurem may be the better choice for Pokemon GO's Battle League due to Ice Burn's secondary effect having a 30% chance to lower the target's defense stat, one can increase the amount of damage any move will deal against them until they switch out or faint. Lowering defense is much more helpful than lowering attack, especially when controlling a strong burst damage-dealer like White Kyurem.

