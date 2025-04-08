Pokemon GO datamine shows Crown Zacian and Zamazenta's signature moves' potential stats, players react

Crown Zacian and Zamazenta will make their in-game debuts at Pokemon GO Fest 2025. A datamine has shown the potential stats of their signature moves — Behemoth Blade for Crown Zacian and Behemoth Bash for Crown Zamazenta — in GO Battle League. However, these stats could get buffed or nerfed in the future.

According to a post by redditor Pandoko_Fan17, the current datamine indicates Crown Zacian's Behemoth Blade would be 80 base power and an energy cost of 45. Meanwhile, Crown Zamazenta's Behemoth Bash would have a stronger 100 base power but with an energy cost of 55. Both attacks may have a 30% chance to debuff the target's attack stat.

Note: This article is based on datamined information and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Pandoko_Fan17 (OP) goes into more detail in the comments about how Behemoth Blade is similar to Shadow Bone, except with a chance to lower attack. Meanwhile, Behemoth Bash is a slightly costlier Meteor Mash, except with a chance to debuff that the latter couldn't do.

"Behemoth Bash is a Steel-type Shadow Bone copy except with a chance to lower the opponent’s Attack instead of Defense, while Behemoth Blade is Meteor Mash with a 5 additional energy cost in exchange for having a secondary effect."

JibaNOTHERE2 notes that while the values seem accurate, these moves apparently don't have the chance to cause any debuffs.

"These dont seem to be correctly reported; BBlade and BBash don't have debuffs according to the Pokeminers changelog. The damage and energy values are correct though."

encrypter77 noted that the potential addition of Behemoth Bash makes Zamazenta seem scarier, with the ability to hit Fairy and Steel types.

"Zamazenta looks pretty scary, being able to hit fairy's and other steels super effective and not to mention he still has ice fang"

How good are Zacian and Zamazenta in the Pokemon GO PvP format?

Zacian Hero and Zamazenta Hero in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, Zacian and Zamazenta are decent picks in the Pokemon GO PvP Master League, which mostly comprises Legendaries and other powerful Pocket Monsters. Both Hero forms of the mons are bulky and are great at forcing opponents into using their shields early. Zacian Hero is actually a great way to check Zamazenta Hero, as the former's Fairy typing gives it an edge over the latter's Fighting typing.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

