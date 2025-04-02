Pokemon GO Gastrodon: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good? 

Pokemon GO Gastrodon is a region-exclusive Pocket Monster from the Sinnoh region. It has two distinct forms: East Sea and West Sea. As the names suggest, trainers can obtain the distinct forms in the East Hemisphere and West Hemisphere, respectively. Unlike many other creatures, both forms of Gastrodon must be added to the collection by triggering the evolution of respective Shellos forms.
In the mobile game, Gastrodon is trained for one main purpose — tackling powerful foes in the Great League, Ultra League, and Scroll Cup. That being said, this article explains everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Gastrodon, including its best moveset, counters, and competitive viability.
Pokemon GO Gastrodon best moveset
Pokemon GO Gastrodon best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Mud-Slap
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earth Power
Pokemon GO Gastrodon best PvE moveset
Ground-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Mud-Slap
- Charged Attack: Earth Power
Water-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Mud-Slap
- Charged Attack: Water Pulse
Is Gastrodon good in Pokemon GO PvP?
Gastrodon in Pokemon GO PvP
Throughout the Might and Mastery season, Gastrodon performs effectively in the Great League, Ultra League, and Scroll Cup. It is a top meta contender in these league battles, showcasing superior combat capabilities that many other Water-type creatures do not possess. There are various upsides to using Gastrodon in PvP, with only one susceptibility — an extreme weakness to Rock-type attacks.
Other than that, Gastrodon is a bulky creature in the GO Battle League formats it can fight. It also has quickly chargeable attacks that deal considerable damage. With these moves, you can lure opponents to a bait game where the main objective is to make them shieldless.
Gastrodon in Pokemon GO PvE
This Pocket Monster should be used in PvP rather than in PvE. This is because its capabilities are best for PvP skirmishes, with its attacks complementing its stats and typing. Gastrodon's moves also bolster the strength of other picks included in its team.
Gastrodon's stat distribution is mainly focused on Stamina over Attack, so it cannot inflict the damage needed to win against powerful raid bosses. On top of that, it cannot become a decent Gym defender due to its low defense. So, no matter how powerful you make your Gastrodon, it is simply pointless to use in Raid Battles and Gyms battles.
Pokemon GO Gastrodon: All moves and stats
The following are the Fast Attacks of this Pokemon:
- Mud-Slap
- Hidden Power
The following are the Charged Attacks of this Pokemon:
- Earthquake
- Water Pulse
- Body Slam
- Earth Power
Gastrodon's stats:
- Max CP: 2628
- Attack: 169
- Defense: 143
- Stamina: 244 HP
Pokemon GO Gastrodon: Weaknesses and strengths
Weaknesses
- Grass
Resistances
- Electric
- Fire
- Poison
- Rock
- Steel
It dishes out STAB super-effective damage to the following types:
- Poison
- Rock
- Steel
- Fire
- Electric
- Ground
Counters to Pokemon GO Gastrodon
Great League counters: Jumpluff, Cradily, Serperior, Cresselia, Mandibuzz, Ariados, Primeape, and Annihilape.
Ultra League counters: Drifblim, Virizion, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Dragonite, Gliscor, Cresselia, Corviknight, and Venusaur.
Scroll Cup counters: Mandibuzz, Primeape, Shadow Gallade, Chesnaught, Mantine, Shadow Sableye, and Medicham.
PvE counters
- Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
- Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
- Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip
