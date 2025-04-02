Pokemon GO Gastrodon: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good? 

Pokemon GO Gastrodon is a region-exclusive Pocket Monster from the Sinnoh region. It has two distinct forms: East Sea and West Sea. As the names suggest, trainers can obtain the distinct forms in the East Hemisphere and West Hemisphere, respectively. Unlike many other creatures, both forms of Gastrodon must be added to the collection by triggering the evolution of respective Shellos forms.

In the mobile game, Gastrodon is trained for one main purpose — tackling powerful foes in the Great League, Ultra League, and Scroll Cup. That being said, this article explains everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Gastrodon, including its best moveset, counters, and competitive viability.

Pokemon GO Gastrodon best moveset

This Pokemon can must learn an extra Charged Attack for PvP battles. (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Gastrodon best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Mud-Slap

Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earth Power

Pokemon GO Gastrodon best PvE moveset

Ground-type attacker

Fast Attack: Mud-Slap

Charged Attack: Earth Power

Water-type attacker

Fast Attack: Mud-Slap

Charged Attack: Water Pulse

Is Gastrodon good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Gastrodon in Pokemon GO PvP

Throughout the Might and Mastery season, Gastrodon performs effectively in the Great League, Ultra League, and Scroll Cup. It is a top meta contender in these league battles, showcasing superior combat capabilities that many other Water-type creatures do not possess. There are various upsides to using Gastrodon in PvP, with only one susceptibility — an extreme weakness to Rock-type attacks.

Other than that, Gastrodon is a bulky creature in the GO Battle League formats it can fight. It also has quickly chargeable attacks that deal considerable damage. With these moves, you can lure opponents to a bait game where the main objective is to make them shieldless.

Gastrodon in Pokemon GO PvE

Gastrodon in the anime. (Image via TPC)

This Pocket Monster should be used in PvP rather than in PvE. This is because its capabilities are best for PvP skirmishes, with its attacks complementing its stats and typing. Gastrodon's moves also bolster the strength of other picks included in its team.

Gastrodon's stat distribution is mainly focused on Stamina over Attack, so it cannot inflict the damage needed to win against powerful raid bosses. On top of that, it cannot become a decent Gym defender due to its low defense. So, no matter how powerful you make your Gastrodon, it is simply pointless to use in Raid Battles and Gyms battles.

Pokemon GO Gastrodon: All moves and stats

The following are the Fast Attacks of this Pokemon:

Mud-Slap

Hidden Power

The following are the Charged Attacks of this Pokemon:

Earthquake

Water Pulse

Body Slam

Earth Power

Gastrodon's stats:

Max CP : 2628

: 2628 Attack : 169

: 169 Defense : 143

: 143 Stamina: 244 HP

Pokemon GO Gastrodon: Weaknesses and strengths

Gastrodon's type matchups. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Grass

Resistances

Electric

Fire

Poison

Rock

Steel

It dishes out STAB super-effective damage to the following types:

Poison

Rock

Steel

Fire

Electric

Ground

Counters to Pokemon GO Gastrodon

Great League counters: Jumpluff, Cradily, Serperior, Cresselia, Mandibuzz, Ariados, Primeape, and Annihilape.

Ultra League counters: Drifblim, Virizion, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Dragonite, Gliscor, Cresselia, Corviknight, and Venusaur.

Scroll Cup counters: Mandibuzz, Primeape, Shadow Gallade, Chesnaught, Mantine, Shadow Sableye, and Medicham.

PvE counters

Mega Sceptile : Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant Sky Forme Shaymin : Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot Zarude : Vine Whip and Power Whip

: Vine Whip and Power Whip Kartana : Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Mega Venusaur : Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip

