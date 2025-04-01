5 most unique shiny Dog Pokemon available in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO now has numerous critters that look and behave like canines and puppies, and fans call them Dog Pokemon to give them separate identities. Trainers love to collect the shiny forms of these species due to their love for the animal and how attractive they look in the game. Fans also like to showcase the pup creatures to friends who immensely adore them. That said, each has a distinct appearance, with some sporting the most unique design.

Ad

This listicle details the five most unique shiny Dog Pokemon currently available in Pokemon GO. The reasons to call the following creatures unique are their design, colors, and appeal.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

5 special shiny Dog Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Shiny Arcanine

Shiny Arcanine is a happy-looking creature when it is calm. (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO introduced shiny Dog Pokemon Arcanine on September 1, 2018, when the game made changes to the Field Research tasks. It has then been considered a highly desired monster by fans because of its outstanding design. Shiny Arcanine not only looks like a dog species but upon further observation, it can be said that the creature also bears many resemblances with lions and tigers.

Ad

Trending

The black stripes and color scheme of the shiny Arcanine's body are very similar to that of tigers. On the other hand, it also has a mane, which is only present in big adult lions. The Dog Pokemon shiny Arcanine has pooch-like ears, legs, hands, eyes, and face in Pokemon GO.

Also read: 5 possibilities for the GO mystery event in April 2025

2) Shiny Houndoom

Shiny Houndoom has a malicious aura and presence. (Image via TPC)

It may be challenging to see that Shiny Houndoom is not only a Dog Pokemon in Pokemon GO but is also a Goat Pokemon. This is because its face and horns seem like they are made for fighting purposes. Shiny Houndoom is a devilish-looking fearsome creature with blue body coloration, a sharp arrow-like tail, bone-like shackles on hands and legs, and a bone-like collar that has a skull as a pendant.

Ad

Houndoom and its shiny variant appear to share multiple resemblances to the Doberman, Hellhound, and the extinct Tasmanian tiger. It is also believed that the main inspiration to make Pokemon GO shiny Houndoom came from Cerberus, a guard dog of the underground world from Greek mythology.

Also read: 5 things to look forward to in GO in April 2025

3) Shiny Lucario

Shiny Lucario's furs on legs look like a shorts. (Image via TPC)

Shiny Lucario is the only Dog Pokemon in this list that can stand on two legs and have two hands. This feature alone makes the shiny form of Pokemon GO Lucario a unique, distinct pooch critter. Dogs are considered man’s best friends, and this description fits properly when we take a look at the bond between Ash and his companion Lucario in the anime.

Ad

Also read: Spotlight Hour schedule

The Egyptian god Anubis, also known as the jackal-headed deity, has massively influenced the appearance of shiny Lucario. It possesses a dark blue and yellow color palette, with white round spikes on each of its forepaws and one on its chest. The Dog Pokemon shiny Lucario’s face can also be easily mistaken for a rabbit’s.

4) Shiny Lillipup

Shiny Lillipup is lovely. (Image via TPC)

While the design of all Dog Pokemon that we have discussed so far is attractive to a certain degree or maybe even more so for some fans, Pokemon GO shiny Lillipup is not only attractive but also very cute to gaze at. Yorkshire Terrier, a canine species, is a primary source of inspiration to draw the appearance of all variants of Lillipup.

Ad

Also read: GO current Raid Bosses

There are no prominent striking differences in color between the regular and shiny forms of Lillipup. However, what makes this Pokemon a special critter is that it has cuteness, appeal, and craze by its side. Pokemon GO players would love to get the Dog Pokemon shiny Lillipup not because of its power but due to its simplicity in design and loveable features.

5) Shiny Zacian

Shiny Zacian has a royal design. (Image via TPC)

The Legendary Dog Pokemon shiny Zacian is one of the powerful creatures in Scopely’s Pokemon GO. It is an extremely rare creature to get in the game because other monsters are featured more often in events. However, trainers who have gotten their hands on it know how much of a wonderful critter the Dog Pokemon shiny Zacian is.

Ad

Also read: GO Max Monday schedule

The design, appearance, and body features of shiny Zacian are out of this world for sure. It possesses a bright blue and white palette along with black forepaws, a tan underside, two dark blue braids, and a dense blue tail. In addition, shiny Zacian has a lean frame just like a Siberian husky in Pokemon GO.

Read more of our Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨