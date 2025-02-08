  • home icon
Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 08, 2025 15:36 GMT
Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day PvP and PVE analysis
Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day PvP and PVE analysis (Image via TPC)

A PvP and PvE analysis of the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day is in order as the event makes its way to the game. The creatures have been around for a while and their shiny versions are also presently available in the game. Therefore, the event that is scheduled from 2 - 5 pm local time on February 9, 2025, will be under scrutiny based on the exclusive moves it has to offer.

This article will tell you if you should take part in the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day based on its PvP and PvE connotations.

Is the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

No, the event is not a top priority for PvP or PvE enthusiasts. Neither Karrablast's evolution, Escavalier, nor Shelmet's evolution, Accelgor, benefit much from their Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day moves, Razor Shell and Energy Ball, respectively.

As it is, neither creature shines in the competitive arena in the present meta. Moreover, their new moves do little — if anything — to improve their position.

Still, it might be worth picking up a good IV Escavalier, in case the creature gets blessed with move updates in upcoming seasons.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day

10 best IV spreads for Escavalier for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
119.5150001513100.000%131.5119.11091708527
219.515000131599.918%131.5117.91101707130
319.515000141499.505%131.5118.51091700068
419.514960141399.505%131.5118.51091700068
519.514991131399.454%132.1117.91091699196
619.514960121599.419%131.5117.31101698594
719.514991111599.363%132.1116.71101697637
819.514950151299.083%131.5119.11081692852
919.514981141299.034%132.1118.51081692025
1019.514960131499.010%131.5117.91091691610

10 best IV spreads for Escavalier for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
134.5249811514100.000%169.9153.21413671799
23525000141499.828%169.8153.01413665495
33424972151599.668%170.0152.61413659613
435.524980151099.662%170.4154.41393659402
53525000151399.613%169.8153.81403657606
63524930151299.613%169.8153.81403657606
735.525000121399.595%170.4152.11413656926
83524981141299.565%170.5153.01403655819
934.524940151599.554%169.1153.21413655407
1034.524870151499.554%169.1153.21413655407

10 best IV spreads for Accelgor for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
123149601415100.000%140.985.81311585055
22314980151499.977%140.986.41301584694
32314940151399.977%140.986.41301584694
42314971131599.705%141.585.21311580378
52314991141499.688%141.585.81301580106
62314961141399.688%141.585.81301580106
72314971151299.659%141.586.41291579652
82314982121599.403%142.284.51311575592
92315002131499.392%142.285.21301575410
102314972131399.392%142.285.21301575410

10 best IV spreads for Accelgor for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
147.5249501513100.000%199182.1111.71683419169
24724920151599.988%182181.5111.41693418746
347.525001151299.857%199182.9111.71673414266
447.524980141599.850%199182.1110.91693414043
54724981151499.848%182182.3111.41683413964
648.525000131299.712%236183.2110.71683409329
747.524971141399.710%199182.9110.91683409268
84824980131499.704%216182.6110.41693409032
94724941141599.698%182182.3110.51693408846
1046.525002151599.694%165182.6111.01683408698

100% IV Karrablast and Shelmet to look for during Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day

The Pocket Monsters to be featured in the February 2025 Community Day (Image via TPC)
The Pocket Monsters to be featured in the February 2025 Community Day (Image via TPC)

The following are the perfect IV (15/15/15) versions of Karrablast and Shelmet you should look for during the February 2025 Community Day:

KarrablastShelmet
LevelMax CPLevelMax CP
116 CP111 CP
252 CP236 CP
388 CP362 CP
4123 CP487 CP
5159 CP5112 CP
6195 CP6137 CP
7230 CP7162 CP
8266 CP8188 CP
9302 CP9213 CP
10337 CP10238 CP
11371 CP11262 CP
12405 CP12286 CP
13439 CP13309 CP
14472 CP14333 CP
15506 CP15357 CP
16540 CP16381 CP
17574 CP17405 CP
18607 CP18428 CP
19641 CP19452 CP
20675 CP20476 CP
21709 CP21500 CP
22743 CP22524 CP
23776 CP23548 CP
24810 CP24571 CP
25844 CP25595 CP
26878 CP26619 CP
27911 CP27643 CP
28945 CP28667 CP
29979 CP29691 CP
301013 CP30714 CP
311030 CP31726 CP
321047 CP32738 CP
331063 CP33750 CP
341080 CP34762 CP
351097 CP35774 CP
361114 CP36786 CP
371131 CP37798 CP
381148 CP38810 CP
391165 CP39822 CP
401182 CP40834 CP
411197 CP41844 CP
421212 CP42855 CP
431227 CP43866 CP
441242 CP44876 CP
451258 CP45887 CP
461273 CP46898 CP
471289 CP47909 CP
481304 CP48920 CP
491320 CP49931 CP
501336 CP50942 CP

हिन्दी