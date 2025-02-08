Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day PvP and PvE analysis
A PvP and PvE analysis of the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day is in order as the event makes its way to the game. The creatures have been around for a while and their shiny versions are also presently available in the game. Therefore, the event that is scheduled from 2 - 5 pm local time on February 9, 2025, will be under scrutiny based on the exclusive moves it has to offer.
This article will tell you if you should take part in the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day based on its PvP and PvE connotations.
Is the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?
Trending
No, the event is not a top priority for PvP or PvE enthusiasts. Neither Karrablast's evolution, Escavalier, nor Shelmet's evolution, Accelgor, benefit much from their Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day moves, Razor Shell and Energy Ball, respectively.
As it is, neither creature shines in the competitive arena in the present meta. Moreover, their new moves do little — if anything — to improve their position.
Still, it might be worth picking up a good IV Escavalier, in case the creature gets blessed with move updates in upcoming seasons.
Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day
10 best IV spreads for Escavalier for the Great League
#
Lvl
CP
Atk IV
Def
Stam
Perfect
PvP Atk
Def
HP
Stat Prod
1
19.5
1500
0
15
13
100.000%
131.5
119.1
109
1708527
2
19.5
1500
0
13
15
99.918%
131.5
117.9
110
1707130
3
19.5
1500
0
14
14
99.505%
131.5
118.5
109
1700068
4
19.5
1496
0
14
13
99.505%
131.5
118.5
109
1700068
5
19.5
1499
1
13
13
99.454%
132.1
117.9
109
1699196
6
19.5
1496
0
12
15
99.419%
131.5
117.3
110
1698594
7
19.5
1499
1
11
15
99.363%
132.1
116.7
110
1697637
8
19.5
1495
0
15
12
99.083%
131.5
119.1
108
1692852
9
19.5
1498
1
14
12
99.034%
132.1
118.5
108
1692025
10
19.5
1496
0
13
14
99.010%
131.5
117.9
109
1691610
10 best IV spreads for Escavalier for the Ultra League