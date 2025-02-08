Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

A PvP and PvE analysis of the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day is in order as the event makes its way to the game. The creatures have been around for a while and their shiny versions are also presently available in the game. Therefore, the event that is scheduled from 2 - 5 pm local time on February 9, 2025, will be under scrutiny based on the exclusive moves it has to offer.

This article will tell you if you should take part in the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day based on its PvP and PvE connotations.

Is the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

No, the event is not a top priority for PvP or PvE enthusiasts. Neither Karrablast's evolution, Escavalier, nor Shelmet's evolution, Accelgor, benefit much from their Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day moves, Razor Shell and Energy Ball, respectively.

As it is, neither creature shines in the competitive arena in the present meta. Moreover, their new moves do little — if anything — to improve their position.

Still, it might be worth picking up a good IV Escavalier, in case the creature gets blessed with move updates in upcoming seasons.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day

10 best IV spreads for Escavalier for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 19.5 1500 0 15 13 100.000% 131.5 119.1 109 1708527 2 19.5 1500 0 13 15 99.918% 131.5 117.9 110 1707130 3 19.5 1500 0 14 14 99.505% 131.5 118.5 109 1700068 4 19.5 1496 0 14 13 99.505% 131.5 118.5 109 1700068 5 19.5 1499 1 13 13 99.454% 132.1 117.9 109 1699196 6 19.5 1496 0 12 15 99.419% 131.5 117.3 110 1698594 7 19.5 1499 1 11 15 99.363% 132.1 116.7 110 1697637 8 19.5 1495 0 15 12 99.083% 131.5 119.1 108 1692852 9 19.5 1498 1 14 12 99.034% 132.1 118.5 108 1692025 10 19.5 1496 0 13 14 99.010% 131.5 117.9 109 1691610

10 best IV spreads for Escavalier for the Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 34.5 2498 1 15 14 100.000% 169.9 153.2 141 3671799 2 35 2500 0 14 14 99.828% 169.8 153.0 141 3665495 3 34 2497 2 15 15 99.668% 170.0 152.6 141 3659613 4 35.5 2498 0 15 10 99.662% 170.4 154.4 139 3659402 5 35 2500 0 15 13 99.613% 169.8 153.8 140 3657606 6 35 2493 0 15 12 99.613% 169.8 153.8 140 3657606 7 35.5 2500 0 12 13 99.595% 170.4 152.1 141 3656926 8 35 2498 1 14 12 99.565% 170.5 153.0 140 3655819 9 34.5 2494 0 15 15 99.554% 169.1 153.2 141 3655407 10 34.5 2487 0 15 14 99.554% 169.1 153.2 141 3655407

10 best IV spreads for Accelgor for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 23 1496 0 14 15 100.000% 140.9 85.8 131 1585055 2 23 1498 0 15 14 99.977% 140.9 86.4 130 1584694 3 23 1494 0 15 13 99.977% 140.9 86.4 130 1584694 4 23 1497 1 13 15 99.705% 141.5 85.2 131 1580378 5 23 1499 1 14 14 99.688% 141.5 85.8 130 1580106 6 23 1496 1 14 13 99.688% 141.5 85.8 130 1580106 7 23 1497 1 15 12 99.659% 141.5 86.4 129 1579652 8 23 1498 2 12 15 99.403% 142.2 84.5 131 1575592 9 23 1500 2 13 14 99.392% 142.2 85.2 130 1575410 10 23 1497 2 13 13 99.392% 142.2 85.2 130 1575410

10 best IV spreads for Accelgor for the Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect XL PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 47.5 2495 0 15 13 100.000% 199 182.1 111.7 168 3419169 2 47 2492 0 15 15 99.988% 182 181.5 111.4 169 3418746 3 47.5 2500 1 15 12 99.857% 199 182.9 111.7 167 3414266 4 47.5 2498 0 14 15 99.850% 199 182.1 110.9 169 3414043 5 47 2498 1 15 14 99.848% 182 182.3 111.4 168 3413964 6 48.5 2500 0 13 12 99.712% 236 183.2 110.7 168 3409329 7 47.5 2497 1 14 13 99.710% 199 182.9 110.9 168 3409268 8 48 2498 0 13 14 99.704% 216 182.6 110.4 169 3409032 9 47 2494 1 14 15 99.698% 182 182.3 110.5 169 3408846 10 46.5 2500 2 15 15 99.694% 165 182.6 111.0 168 3408698

100% IV Karrablast and Shelmet to look for during Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day

The Pocket Monsters to be featured in the February 2025 Community Day (Image via TPC)

The following are the perfect IV (15/15/15) versions of Karrablast and Shelmet you should look for during the February 2025 Community Day:

Karrablast Shelmet Level Max CP Level Max CP 1 16 CP 1 11 CP 2 52 CP 2 36 CP 3 88 CP 3 62 CP 4 123 CP 4 87 CP 5 159 CP 5 112 CP 6 195 CP 6 137 CP 7 230 CP 7 162 CP 8 266 CP 8 188 CP 9 302 CP 9 213 CP 10 337 CP 10 238 CP 11 371 CP 11 262 CP 12 405 CP 12 286 CP 13 439 CP 13 309 CP 14 472 CP 14 333 CP 15 506 CP 15 357 CP 16 540 CP 16 381 CP 17 574 CP 17 405 CP 18 607 CP 18 428 CP 19 641 CP 19 452 CP 20 675 CP 20 476 CP 21 709 CP 21 500 CP 22 743 CP 22 524 CP 23 776 CP 23 548 CP 24 810 CP 24 571 CP 25 844 CP 25 595 CP 26 878 CP 26 619 CP 27 911 CP 27 643 CP 28 945 CP 28 667 CP 29 979 CP 29 691 CP 30 1013 CP 30 714 CP 31 1030 CP 31 726 CP 32 1047 CP 32 738 CP 33 1063 CP 33 750 CP 34 1080 CP 34 762 CP 35 1097 CP 35 774 CP 36 1114 CP 36 786 CP 37 1131 CP 37 798 CP 38 1148 CP 38 810 CP 39 1165 CP 39 822 CP 40 1182 CP 40 834 CP 41 1197 CP 41 844 CP 42 1212 CP 42 855 CP 43 1227 CP 43 866 CP 44 1242 CP 44 876 CP 45 1258 CP 45 887 CP 46 1273 CP 46 898 CP 47 1289 CP 47 909 CP 48 1304 CP 48 920 CP 49 1320 CP 49 931 CP 50 1336 CP 50 942 CP

