Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day preparation guide

The Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day is scheduled on February 9, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time. The event will feature Karrablast, the Clamping Pokemon, and Shelmet, the Snail Pokemon, in large numbers in the wild. Their evolved forms, Escavelier and Accelgor will also get new exclusive moves. Several Research opportunities will also be available, giving you the opportunity to catch Karrablast and Shelmet with special Community Day-themed backgrounds.

This article highlights all the features and details of the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day and tells you how to make the most out of them.

Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day features and bonuses

Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day moves (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Trending

Wild spawns

Karrablast [shiny available and boosted odds of 1/25]

Shelmet [shiny available and boosted odds of 1/25]

Featured attacks

Razor Shell (Karrablast to Escavalier)

Trainer Battles : 35 power

: 35 power Gyms and raids: 55 power

Energy Ball (Shelmet to Accelgor)

Trainer Battles : 90 power

: 90 power Gyms and raids: 90 power

Both these moves can be learned by the respective Pocket Monsters until 10 pm local time on February 16, 2025.

Besides the wild spawns and featured attacks, the event will also feature a bunch of Research quests — both free and paid — that will give you additional rewards with the highlighted critters.

Also read: Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks

Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day event:

3× XP for catching Pokemon.

2× Candy for catching Pokemon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day.

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.

The last two bonuses will be active from 2 - 10 pm local time, while the others will come to an end at 5 pm local time, when the event ends.

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day

Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day tips and tricks (Image via TPC)

Play with friends. Trading will be a big part of this event as both Karrablast and Shelmet evolve when traded. Going solo means you'll have to spend 200 Candy on each evolution, compared to the zero cost you'd have to pay for traded versions of these creatures.

Trading will be a big part of this event as both Karrablast and Shelmet evolve when traded. Going solo means you'll have to spend 200 Candy on each evolution, compared to the zero cost you'd have to pay for traded versions of these creatures. Join the local community. Use the Campfire app to find official community meetups to earn special Research quests and potential souvenirs.

Use the Campfire app to find official community meetups to earn special Research quests and potential souvenirs. Use Lucky Eggs. You can get up to 4.5x XP from each Pokemon you capture during the event. This is thanks to the 3x bonus from this event and the 1.5x bonus from using a Lucky Egg. Additionally, using Origin Dialga's Roar of Time Adventure Effect will ensure that your Lucky Egg lasts longer.

You can get up to 4.5x XP from each Pokemon you capture during the event. This is thanks to the 3x bonus from this event and the 1.5x bonus from using a Lucky Egg. Additionally, using Origin Dialga's Roar of Time Adventure Effect will ensure that your Lucky Egg lasts longer. Mega Evolve a Bug-type booster. This will boost the number of Candy you get from each catch. The options are Mega Heracross, Mega Pinsir, Mega Scizor, and Primal Kyogre.

This will boost the number of Candy you get from each catch. The options are Mega Heracross, Mega Pinsir, Mega Scizor, and Primal Kyogre. Utilize Pokemon GO autocatchers. If you cannot participate in the Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day actively, but know you'll be on the move at the time, try utilizing autocatchers to rack up potential shinies.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨