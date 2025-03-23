Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Day: Date, time, event bonuses, Timed Research, and more

Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Day sees the titular pocket monster appear in Mega Raids for the duration of three hours today (Sunday, March 23). Apart from catching the Pokemon after successfully defeating it, players also get to enjoy event bonuses, a free Timed Research, an event ticket, and a featured attack.
We have gathered all the information available for today's Raid Day event below. You can check out our March 2025 infographic to learn more about what lies ahead this month.
Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Day event guide
Date, time, and event bonuses
The Mega Absol Raid Day takes place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The event bonuses are:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
- Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Saturday, March 22, at 5:00 p.m. to Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT.
- Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six).
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Absol from Mega Raids.
Featured Attack and event ticket
Players who successfully defeat Absol in the event's raids will get an Absol with the Charged Attack Brutal Swing. The featured attack is worth 55 power in Trainer Battles and 65 power in Gyms and Raids.
The Mega Absol Raid Day event ticket is available for US$5.00. Players who purchase it will enjoy the following bonuses:
- Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)
- Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles
- 50% more XP from Raid Battles
- 2x Stardust from Raid Battles
Timed Research
Players will get to participate in a free Timed Research during the event. The tasks and rewards are:
- Win a raid - 2000x Stardust
- Win 2 raids - 2000x Stardust
- Win 3 raids - 2000x Stardust
- Win 4 raids - 2000x Stardust
- Win 5 raids - 2000x Stardust
- Rewards: 10x Kubfu Candy, 2x Kubfu Candy XL
