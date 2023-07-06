Pokemon GO Moltres raid guide (July 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's 7th Anniversary event is at hand, and Kanto Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are returning as 5-star raid bosses. This signals a rare opportunity for trainers to battle and capture all three of the powerful creatures in one event. Moltres, in particular, is a Fire/Flying-type species that is a very capable attacker in PvE with some niche uses in PvP as well.

If Pokemon GO players want to utilize Moltres in battle, they'll need to catch it first, and this 7th Anniversary event presents a great chance to do so. However, defeating the fiery bird in a 5-star raid may be tricky to do for some trainers without a little help.

Fortunately, Moltres has ample weaknesses for Pokemon GO players to exploit in battle, which should speed up the completion of its raid.

Best counters to beat Moltres in Pokemon GO raids

As a Fire/Flying-type creature in Pokemon GO, Moltres is susceptible to Electric, Rock, and Water-type moves. Its Fire and Flying types are both weak to Rock-type moves, so these attacks will deal 256% damage to it compared to Water and Electric-type attacks, which deal 160% damage. With this being the case, trainers should prioritize the use of Rock-type moves and Pokemon.

Additionally, if a Pokemon of a certain type uses a move that matches its type, it will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which improves damage output. Combining Moltres' weaknesses with strong STAB damage should leave the legendary creature down for the count rather quickly.

Recommended Pokemon to defeat Moltres

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Tyrantrum

Terrakion

Gigalith

Tyranitar

Kyogre

Lycanroc

Aerodactyl

Aggron

Aurorus

Landorus

Omastar

Golem

Alolan Golem

Archeops

Nihilego

Sudowoodo

Hisuian Arcanine

Xurkitree

Regirock

Zekrom

Solrock

Lunatone

Kleavor

Crustle

Hisuian Avalugg

Carracosta

Recommended moves to defeat Moltres

Smack Down

Rock Slide

Rock Throw

Meteor Beam

Rock Wrecker

Stone Edge

Waterfall

Origin Pulse

Rock Slide

Ancient Power

Spark

Discharge

Wild Charge

Charge Beam

Fusion Bolt

Hydro Pump

Hydro Cannon

In addition to using the right counters, Pokemon GO players will want to stock up on healing items like Potions and Revives to keep their raiding party in top shape. Inviting some fellow trainers into the raid should also help expedite Moltres' defeat, allowing trainers to capture it quickly and enter another raid if they'd like.

Can you catch shiny Moltres in Pokemon GO?

While catching Moltres is one thing, some players may be curious as to whether this legendary species has a shiny variant to catch. Fortunately, the answer is yes, as Moltres received its shiny form in September 2018. Niantic has also confirmed that raiders who take on Moltres during the 7th Anniversary event can catch its shiny variant.

Granted, Moltres is a Legendary Pokemon, so trainers may need to raid it several times to find their coveted shiny form. Since this is the case, players will want to stock up on raid passes as much as they can, as they'd have to be incredibly lucky to find shiny Moltres after a single raid completion during the 7th Anniversary event.

Poll : 0 votes