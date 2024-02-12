Pokemon GO Musharna: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO players with a Psychic-type Musharna may be interested in learning about its best moveset, counters, and battle capabilities. The Spotlight Hour event on February 13, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time, will allow you to catch a Munna, which can be evolved into a Musharna.

Having meta-knowledge will help you to understand the significance of Musharna. A common question that arises among trainers is whether the critter is suitable for PvP or PvE battles. With that in mind, this article examines the ideal moveset, counters, and performance of Musharna in Niantic's mobile game.

Best moveset for Musharna in Pokemon GO

PvP and PvE moves (Image via TPC)

Musharna performs differently in various battle scenarios because Pokemon GO has two separate battle formats, each with its own mechanics. You can achieve better results by using the appropriate moves in the right format.

Best PvP moveset for Musharna

Musharna can use the following moves for PvP:

Fast Move: Charge Beam

Charged Moves: Psyshock and Dazzling Gleam

Best PvE moveset for Musharna

Musharna can use the following moves for PvE:

Fast Move: Zen Headbutt

Charged Move: Future Sight

Is Musharna any good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Musharna as it appears in the anime (Image via TPC)

Musharna's stat focuses on Stamina in Pokemon GO, making it a bulky Pokemon unsuitable for the role of an attacker. It is a Psychic-type Pokemon that cannot benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect, as its best Fast Move is an Electric-type attack called Charge Beam.

Additionally, the Charged Moves that work well with the Fast Move are Psyshock and Dazzling Gleam.

In conclusion, Musharna is not suitable for the GO Battle League. It lacks high-damage-dealing moves and fails to excel as a Switch, Closer, or Lead. Its Fast Move is also unable to deal damage to weakened Pokemon.

Is Musharna any good in Pokemon GO PvE?

If you want to use Musharna in PvE settings such as Raid Battles, you should know that its ideal moveset deals 11.21 damage. It can benefit from the STAB bonus effect, but its move pool is not geared toward dealing fast damage to opponents.

Therefore, thanks to its incredible tank power, Musharna is best as a Gym defender.

All Musharna moves in Pokemon GO

Moves Musharna can utilize in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Musharna can learn the following Fast Moves:

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type Attack)

Charge Beam (Electric-type Attack)

Musharna has access to the following Charged Moves:

Psyshock (Psychic-type Attack)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type Attack)

Future Sight (Psychic-type Attack)

Pokemon GO: Musharna weaknesses, resistances, and counters

As a Psychic-type Pokemon, Musharna is weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. It resists Fighting and Psychic-type attacks.

Great League counters: Whiscash, Lickitung, Azumaril, Lanturn, Umbreon, Bastiodon, Coldsire, Skarmory, and Serprior.

Ultra League counters: Cresselia, Giratina (Altered), Talonflame, Cobalion, Steelix, Greninja, Gliscor, and Greedent.

Note that the critter is insignificant in the Master League, so it's best you consider other alternatives.

Raid Counters:

Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Hoppa Unbound with Astonish and Shadow Ball

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

