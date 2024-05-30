  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Necrozma: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Necrozma: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 30, 2024 13:32 GMT
Pokemon GO Necrozma best moveset
Pokemon GO Necrozma PvP and PvE guide (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Necrozma's best moveset, counters, as well as its viability in battle will be of concern to players, as the creature makes its way into Niantic's mobile game. Necrozma appeared for the first time in Pokemon GO on May 30, 2024, at the GO Fest event in Sendai, Japan. It debuts in Madrid, Spain on June 14, 2024, in New York City, USA on July 5, 2024, and globally on July 13, 2024. Before the global release, players may capture the critter through Remote Raids.

This article covers everything you need to know about Necrozma's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also delves into its competitive viability as well as what critters you must use to counter it.

Pokemon GO Necrozma: Best moveset

Necrozma in the Pokemon GO promo (Image via TPC)
Necrozma in the Pokemon GO promo (Image via TPC)

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Necrozma's best moveset varies slightly based on whether you plan on using it in PvP or PvE battles. Here is a detailed breakdown:

also-read-trending Trending

Pokemon GO Necrozma best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse and Future Sight

Pokemon GO Necrozma best PvE moveset

  • Fast Attack: Psycho Cut
  • Charged Attacks: Future Sight

Is Necrozma good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvP

Necrozma ranks 72 in the Master League and 439 in the Ultra League—the two formats it is currently eligible in, making it a decent contender in the highest CP format of GO Battle League.

Necrozma is an attack-weighted Pocket Monster, allowing it to dish out lots of damage but hindering its capacity to take hits, especially in CP-capped formats. However, with a set of fantastic Fast and Charged Attack options, it can hold its ground well enough when pitted against the strongest critters in the game.

Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvE

Necrozma is a mid-tier Psychic-type PvE attacker in Pokemon GO. With the best moveset, it has a DPS of 15.38 and a TDO of 524.5. This makes it consistent when used in partnered raids but it still struggles to solo or duo defeat any high-skill raids.

Pokemon GO Necrozma: All moves and stats

Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)
Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks

  • Shadow Claw
  • Metal Claw
  • Psycho Cut

Charged Attacks

  • Dark Pulse
  • Iron Head
  • Future Sight
  • Outrage

Base Stats

  • Attack: 251
  • Defense: 195
  • Stamina: 219
  • Max CP: 4,163

Pokemon GO Necrozma: Strengths and weaknesses

Being a powerful Psychic-type Pocket Monster, the Necrozma resists the following types of attacks:

  • Psychic (62.5%)
  • Fighting (62.5%)

Necrozma has the following weaknesses:

  • Bug (160.0%)
  • Ghost (160.0%)
  • Dark (160.0%)

The types Necrozma can hit super-effectively using its STAB attacks are:

  • Fighting
  • Poison

Best counters to Pokemon GO Necrozma

Best Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Giratina Altered, Virizion, Steelix, Cobalion

Best Master League counters: Giratina Origin, Therian Landorus, Kyogre, Dragonite, Dialga

Best PvE counters:

  • Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
  • Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
  • Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
  • Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
  • Shadow or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
  • Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
  • Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse
  • Chandelure with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball
  • Gengar with Hex and Shadow Ball
  • Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी