Pokemon GO Necrozma: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Necrozma's best moveset, counters, as well as its viability in battle will be of concern to players, as the creature makes its way into Niantic's mobile game. Necrozma appeared for the first time in Pokemon GO on May 30, 2024, at the GO Fest event in Sendai, Japan. It debuts in Madrid, Spain on June 14, 2024, in New York City, USA on July 5, 2024, and globally on July 13, 2024. Before the global release, players may capture the critter through Remote Raids.
This article covers everything you need to know about Necrozma's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also delves into its competitive viability as well as what critters you must use to counter it.
Pokemon GO Necrozma: Best moveset
Necrozma's best moveset varies slightly based on whether you plan on using it in PvP or PvE battles. Here is a detailed breakdown:
Pokemon GO Necrozma best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse and Future Sight
Pokemon GO Necrozma best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Future Sight
Is Necrozma good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvP
Necrozma ranks 72 in the Master League and 439 in the Ultra League—the two formats it is currently eligible in, making it a decent contender in the highest CP format of GO Battle League.
Necrozma is an attack-weighted Pocket Monster, allowing it to dish out lots of damage but hindering its capacity to take hits, especially in CP-capped formats. However, with a set of fantastic Fast and Charged Attack options, it can hold its ground well enough when pitted against the strongest critters in the game.
Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvE
Necrozma is a mid-tier Psychic-type PvE attacker in Pokemon GO. With the best moveset, it has a DPS of 15.38 and a TDO of 524.5. This makes it consistent when used in partnered raids but it still struggles to solo or duo defeat any high-skill raids.
Pokemon GO Necrozma: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Shadow Claw
- Metal Claw
- Psycho Cut
Charged Attacks
- Dark Pulse
- Iron Head
- Future Sight
- Outrage
Base Stats
- Attack: 251
- Defense: 195
- Stamina: 219
- Max CP: 4,163
Pokemon GO Necrozma: Strengths and weaknesses
Being a powerful Psychic-type Pocket Monster, the Necrozma resists the following types of attacks:
- Psychic (62.5%)
- Fighting (62.5%)
Necrozma has the following weaknesses:
- Bug (160.0%)
- Ghost (160.0%)
- Dark (160.0%)
The types Necrozma can hit super-effectively using its STAB attacks are:
- Fighting
- Poison
Best counters to Pokemon GO Necrozma
Best Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Giratina Altered, Virizion, Steelix, Cobalion
Best Master League counters: Giratina Origin, Therian Landorus, Kyogre, Dragonite, Dialga
Best PvE counters:
- Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Shadow or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball
- Gengar with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
