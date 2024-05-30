Pokemon GO Necrozma: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Necrozma's best moveset, counters, as well as its viability in battle will be of concern to players, as the creature makes its way into Niantic's mobile game. Necrozma appeared for the first time in Pokemon GO on May 30, 2024, at the GO Fest event in Sendai, Japan. It debuts in Madrid, Spain on June 14, 2024, in New York City, USA on July 5, 2024, and globally on July 13, 2024. Before the global release, players may capture the critter through Remote Raids.

This article covers everything you need to know about Necrozma's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also delves into its competitive viability as well as what critters you must use to counter it.

Pokemon GO Necrozma: Best moveset

Necrozma in the Pokemon GO promo (Image via TPC)

Necrozma's best moveset varies slightly based on whether you plan on using it in PvP or PvE battles. Here is a detailed breakdown:

Pokemon GO Necrozma best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse and Future Sight

Pokemon GO Necrozma best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Future Sight

Is Necrozma good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvP

Necrozma ranks 72 in the Master League and 439 in the Ultra League—the two formats it is currently eligible in, making it a decent contender in the highest CP format of GO Battle League.

Necrozma is an attack-weighted Pocket Monster, allowing it to dish out lots of damage but hindering its capacity to take hits, especially in CP-capped formats. However, with a set of fantastic Fast and Charged Attack options, it can hold its ground well enough when pitted against the strongest critters in the game.

Necrozma in Pokemon GO PvE

Necrozma is a mid-tier Psychic-type PvE attacker in Pokemon GO. With the best moveset, it has a DPS of 15.38 and a TDO of 524.5. This makes it consistent when used in partnered raids but it still struggles to solo or duo defeat any high-skill raids.

Pokemon GO Necrozma: All moves and stats

Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks

Shadow Claw

Metal Claw

Psycho Cut

Charged Attacks

Dark Pulse

Iron Head

Future Sight

Outrage

Base Stats

Attack: 251

Defense: 195

Stamina: 219

Max CP: 4,163

Pokemon GO Necrozma: Strengths and weaknesses

Being a powerful Psychic-type Pocket Monster, the Necrozma resists the following types of attacks:

Psychic (62.5%)

Fighting (62.5%)

Necrozma has the following weaknesses:

Bug (160.0%)

Ghost (160.0%)

Dark (160.0%)

The types Necrozma can hit super-effectively using its STAB attacks are:

Fighting

Poison

Best counters to Pokemon GO Necrozma

Best Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Giratina Altered, Virizion, Steelix, Cobalion

Best Master League counters: Giratina Origin, Therian Landorus, Kyogre, Dragonite, Dialga

Best PvE counters:

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow or Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

