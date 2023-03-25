Pokemon GO new Ditto disguises (March 2023): How to catch the Transform Pokemon

The ongoing Let's GO event in Pokemon GO has brought a new set of pocket monster disguises that Ditto can masquerade as in the wild. Introduced back in Generation I, this entity is a Normal-type creature that will be on the catch list for every player. However, doing that is a challenging task in the popular AR title, as this iconic pink blob can change its form to look like other creatures.

As Pokefans will know, the Transform Pokemon does not evolve from or into any other pocket monster. It also features the unique ability to breed with any other entity, with a few caveats. This article will mention the disguises Ditto can use presently and assist gamers in catching it in Pokemon GO.

Ditto has a new set of pocket monster disguises in Pokemon GO for players to be aware of

Since Ditto is able to transform its physical form to mimic that of another physical object or living being, the pink blob can make an exact copy of the thing or entity it wants to disguise itself as in this transformation. Furthermore, the Pokemon is able to copy the form and abilities of the object or creature in question.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



March 21–29, Trainers can encounter Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour, along with a few other surprises... What’s going on with the Mystery Box?



Let’s GO!



pokemongolive.com/post/lets-go-e…



During the Let's GO event, Ditto can appear in the form of the following pocket monsters in the wild:

Diglett (shiny variant available)

Grimer (shiny variant available)

Snubbull (shiny variant available)

Corphish (shiny variant available)

Starly (shiny variant available)

Roggenrola (shiny variant available)

Tympole (shiny variant available)

Litleo (shiny variant available

One of the event bonuses ensures that Pokemon GO trainers will have a better chance of encountering Ditto in one of its disguises. Unfortunately, there is no way to make sure that the wild pocket monster you bumped into is the pink blob in disguise.

That said, the Combat Power of an encountered wild Pokemon might indicate whether it is Ditto. Players can check whether the CP is normal for the creature in question. In either case, the only surefire way to find out if the creature you bumped into is indeed Ditto in disguise is to catch it by throwing a Poke Ball.

Furthermore, lucky trainers will be able to come across a shiny variant of Ditto or other shiny variants of the aforementioned pocket monsters from the list. The Transform Pokemon is a good pick for gym battles, where it replicates the stats and CP of the pocket monster it replicates.

As was established earlier, Ditto is utilized in mainline video game titles to breed with other pocket monsters. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers have been able to get their hands on the evolution families of Charizard, Cinderace, Greninja, and Decidueye, who were not normally available in the latest Gen IX titles.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



The Let’s GO event has kicked off around the world!



The Let's GO event began on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10 am local time and is scheduled to continue until Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Other than the new Ditto disguises, lucky Pokemon GO trainers will also be able to encounter Shiny Meltan by interacting with the Mystery Box.

