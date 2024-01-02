Pokemon GO New Year's 2024: Ribbon Jigglypuff, schedule, bonuses & more

Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 heralds the new year into the popular AR title. The occasion marks the debut of Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff wearing ribbons, with their shiny variants also available. A unique festive decor will light up the skies with fireworks. Furthermore, trainers will also get to enjoy new wild encounters, raid bosses, event bonuses, and more.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the New Year's 2024 event below.

Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 schedule

The New Year's 2024 event runs from Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 debuts

New Year's 2024 brings new costumed Pokemon into the mix, with the arrival of Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff wearing ribbons. Both shiny encounters are also available for lucky players.

Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 event bonuses

The event bonuses are as follows:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

1/4 Hatch Distance for the first three Eggs hatched during the event using the Pokémon GO Egg hatching widget. [the bonuses won't stack]

Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 wild encounters

The frequently appearing wild encounters for New Year's 2024 are as follows:

Jigglypuff wearing a ribbon [shiny encounter available]

Hoothoot wearing a New Year's outfit [shiny encounter available]

Darumaka [shiny encounter available]

Bronzor [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 raids

The following raid bosses will be available during the event:

One-Star Raids

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat [shiny encounter available]

Charmander wearing a party hat [shiny encounter available]

Squirtle wearing a party hat [shiny encounter available]

Hoothoot wearing a New Year's outfit [shiny encounter available]

Wurmple wearing a party hat [shiny encounter available]

Three-Star Raids

Raticate wearing a party hat [shiny encounter available]

Nidorino wearing a party hat [shiny encounter available]

Gengar wearing a party hat [shiny encounter available]

Wobbuffet wearing a party hat [shiny encounter available]

Five-Star Raids

Buzzwole (Americas)

Xurkitree (Asia-Pacific)

Pheromosa (Europe)

Mega Raids

Mega Ampharos [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 egg hatches

The event will have the following 7km egg hatches:

Pichu wearing a party hat [shiny encounter available]

Cleffa [shiny encounter available]

Igglybuff [shiny encounter available]

Togepi [shiny encounter available]

Tyrogue [shiny encounter available]

Smoochum [shiny encounter available]

Elekid [shiny encounter available]

Magby [shiny encounter available]

Azurill [shiny encounter available]

Wynaut [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 Timed Research and Field Research

Event-themed Field Research tasks will reward players with Darumaka encounters. Trainers will also be able to get their hands on a paid event-exclusive Timed Research questline.

