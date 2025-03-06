  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Sableye raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Sableye raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Mar 06, 2025 02:02 GMT
Pokemon GO Sableye raid guide weaknesses and counters
Sableye is available in raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Sableye raids are available for trainers to challenge and win. These battles became accessible with the start of the Powerful Potential on March 5, 2024, at 10 am local time. Sableye has appeared as a 3-star boss and will disappear from raids at 8 pm local time on March 10, 2025. Its shiny form can also be encountered if you get lucky.

Ad

Here is a guide to win 3-star raids featuring Sableye in Pokemon GO. You can encounter the Pocket Monster's regular and shiny variants when you overcome these battles.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Sableye raid weaknesses

What is super-effective against Sableye in Pokemon GO?

Sableye type effectiveness. (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Sableye type effectiveness. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Sableye is a dual Dark- & Ghost-type Pokemon, so it takes super-effective damage from only Fairy-type moves.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sableye's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

  • Combat Power: 11,501
  • Attack: 141
  • Defense: 136
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Shadow Claw and Feint Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Shadow Sneak, Dazzling Gleam, Power Gem, and Foul Play

Best counters to Pokemon GO Sableye raids

Sableye in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Sableye in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The top counters to Sableye in raids are Mega Gardevoir, Incarnate Forme Enamorus, Mega Rayquaza, and Tapu Koko.

Ad

Best Fairy-type counters to Sableye

  • Mega or Shadow Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam
  • Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast
  • Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam
  • Shadow Granbull: Charm and Play Rough
  • Tapu Koko: Volt Switch and Nature's Madness

Use the following search string to find the best counters of each type with CP at 2,000:

  • Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Can you solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO?

Yes, this creature can easily be defeated solo using any counter listed above.

Ad

Pokemon GO Sableye raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Sableye and its regular variant. (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Shiny Sableye and its regular variant. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sableye's CP will lie between the following ranges:

Ad
  • No weather boost: 789 - 843 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Fog): 986 - 1,054 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Sableye raids?

  • No weather boost: 843 CP
  • Weather boosted (Fog): 1,054 CP

Can Sableye be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, Sableye can be encountered and caught in shiny variations in raids.

Check out the following guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी