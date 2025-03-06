Pokemon GO Sableye raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Sableye raids are available for trainers to challenge and win. These battles became accessible with the start of the Powerful Potential on March 5, 2024, at 10 am local time. Sableye has appeared as a 3-star boss and will disappear from raids at 8 pm local time on March 10, 2025. Its shiny form can also be encountered if you get lucky.

Here is a guide to win 3-star raids featuring Sableye in Pokemon GO. You can encounter the Pocket Monster's regular and shiny variants when you overcome these battles.

Pokemon GO Sableye raid weaknesses

What is super-effective against Sableye in Pokemon GO?

Sableye type effectiveness. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sableye is a dual Dark- & Ghost-type Pokemon, so it takes super-effective damage from only Fairy-type moves.

Sableye's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Combat Power : 11,501

: 11,501 Attack : 141

: 141 Defense : 136

: 136 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Shadow Claw and Feint Attack

: Shadow Claw and Feint Attack Charged Attacks: Shadow Sneak, Dazzling Gleam, Power Gem, and Foul Play

Best counters to Pokemon GO Sableye raids

Sableye in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The top counters to Sableye in raids are Mega Gardevoir, Incarnate Forme Enamorus, Mega Rayquaza, and Tapu Koko.

Best Fairy-type counters to Sableye

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast

Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull: Charm and Play Rough

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch and Nature's Madness

Use the following search string to find the best counters of each type with CP at 2,000:

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Can you solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO?

Yes, this creature can easily be defeated solo using any counter listed above.

Pokemon GO Sableye raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Sableye and its regular variant. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sableye's CP will lie between the following ranges:

No weather boos t: 789 - 843 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

t: 789 - 843 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Fog): 986 - 1,054 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Sableye raids?

No weather boost : 843 CP

: 843 CP Weather boosted (Fog): 1,054 CP

Can Sableye be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, Sableye can be encountered and caught in shiny variations in raids.

