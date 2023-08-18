Pokemon GO shiny Golett guide

Pokemon GO's roster of shiny creatures continues to increase, and plenty of trainers have set out into the game world to find them. However, not every shiny variant can be caught in the wild, leading some players to resort to other methods, including raiding, hatching eggs, and completing Special Research, to improve their chances of a successful encounter.

Many shiny variants have made their way to Pokemon GO courtesy of recent events, including GO Fest 2023. Shiny Skrelp and Golett have been added to the title's ever-growing menagerie, and trainers are already getting ready to catch them as soon as they can.

When it comes to catching the new shiny Golett in Pokemon GO, there are a few options on the table, some of which may require a bit of a wait.

How to catch shiny Golett in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players lining up for shiny Golett may be in for a trip or a wait (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Golett is an all-new addition to Pokemon GO, making its way to the game as part of GO Fest 2023 in New York City. This means that trainers who have made the trek to the Big Apple will get the first chance to catch shiny Golett in the wild and as a 7-kilometer egg hatch.

Unfortunately, for players who aren't able to make it out to Pokemon GO Fest in New York this year, a wait may be in order. Golett can still be obtained in the wild, but its shiny form likely won't be available outside of New York City until its GO Fest event ends on August 20, 2023.

Although it might be a bummer that Pokemon GO Fest participants get the first shot at shiny Golett, other trainers shouldn't despair. The creature is certain to arrive in the game globally at a later date, though Niantic hasn't divulged when this might occur. Still, it isn't a bad idea to search for Golett in the wild after GO Fest 2023 to see if its shiny form appears.

Moreover, Golett has appeared in 7-kilometer egg pools and as a 1-star raid boss in the past, so it may not be long before Niantic brings its shiny form to the global player base in a future event. Halloween tends to be a strong contender, in particular, as Golett tends to appear on the occasion most years due to it being a Ground/Ghost-type creature.

Until Niantic makes an official announcement, the best trainers can do is search for shiny Golett in the wild after Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in hopes that it will be unlocked after the players in New York have their fill.

Here are some tips that could help trainers when they attempt to catch shiny Golett during GO Fest 2023 in New York City:

Players can head out into the wild and start opening any gifts they receive from friends during the event. If they snag a 7km egg, they should be sure to pop it in an incubator as soon as possible to have a chance at hatching a Golett and its shiny variant. Each hour, Pokemon GO Fest 2023's habitats will rotate. For a chance at finding Golett and its shiny form in the wild, trainers will want to roam the wild during the Cursed Treasures habitat. Other Ghost-type creatures will appear during this time, including Gastly, Yamask, and Sableye. If players see these Pokemon, it's a good time to use their Incense and Lure Modules to increase spawns to encounter as many Golett as possible. As trainers roam, they should be sure to also spin Pokestops for Field Research tasks, as it's been speculated that Golett encounters will also be rewarded for completing them during GO Fest, particularly the Cursed Treasures habitat. Players should also make as much progress as possible on the New York City Park Adventure Special Research, as Golett can appear as a reward for spinning Pokestops during the Cursed Treasures habitat. Furthermore, GO Fest 2023 has a collection challenge for each habitat. The Cursed Treasures collection challenge should reward Golett as well. If any 7km eggs hatch while trainers are roaming, they should collect more gifts from friends and pop some more eggs into incubators. Players will want to hatch as many eggs as possible to maximize the chances of shiny Golett appearing from one.

Although completing all of the steps above will likely be tough for Pokemon GO players in one hour for the Cursed Treasures habitat, the good news is that GO Fest 2023 in New York will take place from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, so the habitats should rotate enough to give trainers plenty of opportunities to encounter Golett.

None of this guarantees that Pokemon GO players will find a shiny Golett at the end of the day. However, the steps above should give trainers very good chances of finding at least one shiny variant before the event concludes.