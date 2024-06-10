Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands Timed Research is a paid questline that rewards trainers with the Komala Backpack avatar item, Komala encounter, Stardust, Visor Slakoth encounter, Silver Pinap Berry, XP, and Star Piece. Apart from this, players can participate in an event-exclusive Collection Challenge and event-themed Field Research tasks.

Slumbering Sands' schedule runs from Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8 pm local time. We have gathered all the available information regarding the event-exclusive Timed Research below.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands: Schedule, event bonus, and more

Pokemon GO Slumbering Sands Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Slumbering Sands in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The tasks and rewards for Slumbering Sands Timed Research for Pokemon GO trainers are as follows:

Trending

Step 1 of 2

Catch 20 Pokemon - 2000 XP

Make 5 Nice Throws - 10x Poke Ball

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 2x Golden Razz Berry

Take 5 snapshots of your Pokemon - 500x Stardust

Rewards: Komala encounter, 1000x Stardust, Komala Backpack avatar item

Step 2 of 2

Catch 30 Pokemon - 3000 XP

Make 5 Great Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Take 10 snapshots of your Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: Visor Slakoth encounter, 1x Star Piece, 5000 XP

The Slumbering Sands Timed Research is a paid opportunity. Trainers can avail it for $2.00 (or equivalent in the player's local currency) from the in-game shop. The event-exclusive Timed Research must be completed by Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

The Slumbering Sands Timed Research can also be gifted to GO friends with whom you are Great Friends or higher.

Check other Pokemon GO articles: