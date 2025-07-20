Pokemon GO Summer Concert Field Research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Summer Concert Field Research allows players a chance to encounter several patterns of Spinda as completion rewards. The associated task can come off as a little tricky, though. While nine out of 20 Spinda patterns have debuted in Pokemon GO, only the first eight are available as part of the ongoing event.Summer Concert runs from Saturday, July 19, at 5 pm local time to Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 8 pm local time. During the event, Lure Modules will last for one hour once activated and will spawn encounters like Audino, Noibat, Lotad, and Popplio.All Summer Concert Field Research tasks and how to complete them in Pokemon GOThe event's Field Research tasks and rewards are:Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 1 encounter [shiny variant available]Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 2 encounter [shiny variant available]Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 3 encounter [shiny variant available]Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 4 encounter [shiny variant available]Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 5 encounter [shiny variant available]Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 6 encounter [shiny variant available]Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 7 encounter [shiny variant available]Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 8 encounter [shiny variant available]Also Read: How to land an excellent curved throw in Pokemon GOSpinda with a Heart pattern will sadly not be available during the Summer Concert event in Pokemon GO. The event will provide a better chance to capture a Shiny Chatot from PokeStops where Lure Modules are activated.During Summer Concert, Pokemon GO trainers will be entertained in-game by music composed by Junichi Masuda, Pokemon video game series composer and Chief Creative Fellow of The Pokemon Company. The official announcement mentions:&quot;Each day from July 19 to July 22, from 5 pm to 8 pm local time, trainers will be able to listen to a special arrangement of in-game background music made up of tracks selected by Junichi Masuda himself.&quot;Check out other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GOBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni counters