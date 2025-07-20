  • home icon
Pokemon GO Summer Concert Field Research tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Jul 20, 2025 05:34 GMT
Pokemon GO Summer Concert Field Research guide (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Summer Concert Field Research allows players a chance to encounter several patterns of Spinda as completion rewards. The associated task can come off as a little tricky, though. While nine out of 20 Spinda patterns have debuted in Pokemon GO, only the first eight are available as part of the ongoing event.

Summer Concert runs from Saturday, July 19, at 5 pm local time to Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 8 pm local time. During the event, Lure Modules will last for one hour once activated and will spawn encounters like Audino, Noibat, Lotad, and Popplio.

All Summer Concert Field Research tasks and how to complete them in Pokemon GO

The event's Field Research tasks and rewards are:

  • Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 1 encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 2 encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 3 encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 4 encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 5 encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 6 encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 7 encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda 8 encounter [shiny variant available]
Spinda with a Heart pattern will sadly not be available during the Summer Concert event in Pokemon GO. The event will provide a better chance to capture a Shiny Chatot from PokeStops where Lure Modules are activated.

During Summer Concert, Pokemon GO trainers will be entertained in-game by music composed by Junichi Masuda, Pokemon video game series composer and Chief Creative Fellow of The Pokemon Company. The official announcement mentions:

"Each day from July 19 to July 22, from 5 pm to 8 pm local time, trainers will be able to listen to a special arrangement of in-game background music made up of tracks selected by Junichi Masuda himself."
About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
