Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian Forme raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO’s Therian Forme Thundurus is returning to five-star Legendary raids and will be available from Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 10 am local time. Therian Forme Thundurus is a power Electric- and Flying-type Legendary Pocket Monster and you do not want to miss out on these raids.

In this article, we will discuss the best counters you can use against Therian Forme Thundurus. We will also talk about Therian Forme Thundurus’ moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

Therian Forme Thundurus strengths and weaknesses

Thundurus Therian Forme in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Therian Forme Thundurus is an Electric- and Flying-type beast, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Rock

Ice

This five-star beast is strong against the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fighting

Grass

Water

Flying

What are the best monsters to counter Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO?

Recommended counters to beat Therian Forme Thundurus in raids:

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Galarian Darmanitan

Abomasnow

Mamoswine

Shadow Mamoswine

Terrakion

Glaceon

Weavile

Mewtwo

Incarnate Landorus

Aerodactyl

Jynx

Kyurem

Alolan Golem

Best Mega Pokemon to use in Therian Forme Thundurus 5-star raids in Pokemon GO

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Gengar

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Ampharos

Mega Blastoise

Mega Charizard X

What are the best moves to beat Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Therian Forme Thundurus is vulnerable to Rock- and Ice-type creatures. So, you can counter Therian Forme Thundurus best with moves from one of these elemental typings:

Recommended moves to counter Therian Forme Thundurus in raids:

Fast moves:

Smack Down

Ice Fang

Powder Snow

Lick

Ice Shard

Confusion

Volt Switch

Rock Throw

Frost Breath

Dragon Breath

Fire Fang

Hidden Power

Wing Attack

Fire Spin

Charged moves:

Rock Slide

Rock Wrecker

Avalanche

Weather Ball

Shadow Ball

Stone Edge

Blast Burn

Power Gem

Blizzard

Therian Forme Thundurus’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Thundurus Therian Forme in Legends Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Therian Forme Thundurus comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Therian Forme Thundurus can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Volt Switch

Bite

Charged moves:

Therian Forme Thundurus can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Thunder

Thunderbolt

Sludge Wave

Focus Blast

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO

Therian Forme Thundurus will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,503 CP to 2,614 CP at level 25 with rainy or windy boost

2,503 CP to 2,614 CP at level 25 with rainy or windy boost Non-weather boosted: 2,002 CP to 2,091 CP at level 20

Can you solo defeat Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO?

Therian Forme Thundurus will have a massive Combat Power stat of 50,369. However, it will not have the bulk to put up a tough fight if you go in with high-level counters against this creature.

As a result, dodging the attacks from this monster and retaliating with your own Charged moves can help you solo defeat this creature.