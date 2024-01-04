Pokemon GO Thundurus Therian Forme raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO’s Therian Forme Thundurus is returning to five-star Legendary raids and will be available from Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 10 am local time. Therian Forme Thundurus is a power Electric- and Flying-type Legendary Pocket Monster and you do not want to miss out on these raids.
In this article, we will discuss the best counters you can use against Therian Forme Thundurus. We will also talk about Therian Forme Thundurus’ moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.
Therian Forme Thundurus strengths and weaknesses
Therian Forme Thundurus is an Electric- and Flying-type beast, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typing:
- Rock
- Ice
This five-star beast is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Fighting
- Grass
- Water
- Flying
What are the best monsters to counter Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO?
Recommended counters to beat Therian Forme Thundurus in raids:
- Rampardos
- Rhyperior
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Abomasnow
- Mamoswine
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Terrakion
- Glaceon
- Weavile
- Mewtwo
- Incarnate Landorus
- Aerodactyl
- Jynx
- Kyurem
- Alolan Golem
Best Mega Pokemon to use in Therian Forme Thundurus 5-star raids in Pokemon GO
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Charizard X
What are the best moves to beat Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Therian Forme Thundurus is vulnerable to Rock- and Ice-type creatures. So, you can counter Therian Forme Thundurus best with moves from one of these elemental typings:
Recommended moves to counter Therian Forme Thundurus in raids:
Fast moves:
- Smack Down
- Ice Fang
- Powder Snow
- Lick
- Ice Shard
- Confusion
- Volt Switch
- Rock Throw
- Frost Breath
- Dragon Breath
- Fire Fang
- Hidden Power
- Wing Attack
- Fire Spin
Charged moves:
- Rock Slide
- Rock Wrecker
- Avalanche
- Weather Ball
- Shadow Ball
- Stone Edge
- Blast Burn
- Power Gem
- Blizzard
Therian Forme Thundurus’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Therian Forme Thundurus comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
Therian Forme Thundurus can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Volt Switch
- Bite
Charged moves:
Therian Forme Thundurus can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Thunder
- Thunderbolt
- Sludge Wave
- Focus Blast
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO
Therian Forme Thundurus will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,503 CP to 2,614 CP at level 25 with rainy or windy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 2,002 CP to 2,091 CP at level 20
Can you solo defeat Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO?
Therian Forme Thundurus will have a massive Combat Power stat of 50,369. However, it will not have the bulk to put up a tough fight if you go in with high-level counters against this creature.
As a result, dodging the attacks from this monster and retaliating with your own Charged moves can help you solo defeat this creature.