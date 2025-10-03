Pokemon GO x Legends Z-A collaboration event announced, featured attacks will be available

Pokemon GO will see a Pokemon Legends Z-A collaboration event to celebrate the launch of the new mainline title. The occasion will see Legends Z-A's starters being focused as Timed Research encounters, along with new avatar items and more.Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Celebration Event will take place from Thursday, October 16, at 10 am local to Monday, October 20, 2025, at 8 pm local time. You can learn more about what October 2025 holds for the game in our Pokemon GO monthly infographic.Pokemon GO x Pokemon Legends Z-A crossover overviewDuring the Pokemon Legends Z-A crossover event, Mega Raids will appear more frequently in Pokemon GO (Mega Mawile and Mega Salamence). A free event-exclusive Timed Research will be available. It will have branching tasks, depending on whether you choose to encounter Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile. Other than pocket monster encounters, the rewards will include XP, Candy, and a Poffin.Featured AttacksYou can expect the following featured attacks during the Pokemon Legends Z-A collaboration event:Meganium with Charged Attack Frenzy Plant (through evolution)Feraligatr with Charged Attack Hydro Cannon (through evolution)Emboard with Charged Attack Blast Burn (through evolution)Apart from evolving, trainers can get each of the three with their featured attacks by using a Charged TM during the event.Lumiose City avatar itemsThe following new avatar items will be available (based on Lumiose City trainers):Lumiose City Outfit (Fitted)Lumiose City Hat (Black)Lumiose City Shoes (Red)Lumiose City Outfit (Relaxed)Lumiose City Hat (White)Lumiose City Shoes (Blue)Check out other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts