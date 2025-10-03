  • home icon
  Pokemon GO x Legends Z-A collaboration event announced, featured attacks will be available

Pokemon GO x Legends Z-A collaboration event announced, featured attacks will be available

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Oct 03, 2025 08:17 GMT
Pokemon GO x Legends Z-A collaboration event guide (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO x Legends Z-A collaboration event guide (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO will see a Pokemon Legends Z-A collaboration event to celebrate the launch of the new mainline title. The occasion will see Legends Z-A's starters being focused as Timed Research encounters, along with new avatar items and more.

Pokemon GO Legends Z-A Celebration Event will take place from Thursday, October 16, at 10 am local to Monday, October 20, 2025, at 8 pm local time. You can learn more about what October 2025 holds for the game in our Pokemon GO monthly infographic.

Pokemon GO x Pokemon Legends Z-A crossover overview

During the Pokemon Legends Z-A crossover event, Mega Raids will appear more frequently in Pokemon GO (Mega Mawile and Mega Salamence). A free event-exclusive Timed Research will be available. It will have branching tasks, depending on whether you choose to encounter Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile. Other than pocket monster encounters, the rewards will include XP, Candy, and a Poffin.

Featured Attacks

You can expect the following featured attacks during the Pokemon Legends Z-A collaboration event:

  • Meganium with Charged Attack Frenzy Plant (through evolution)
  • Feraligatr with Charged Attack Hydro Cannon (through evolution)
  • Emboard with Charged Attack Blast Burn (through evolution)

Apart from evolving, trainers can get each of the three with their featured attacks by using a Charged TM during the event.

Lumiose City avatar items

The following new avatar items will be available (based on Lumiose City trainers):

  • Lumiose City Outfit (Fitted)
  • Lumiose City Hat (Black)
  • Lumiose City Shoes (Red)
  • Lumiose City Outfit (Relaxed)
  • Lumiose City Hat (White)
  • Lumiose City Shoes (Blue)

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
