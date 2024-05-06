Pokemon Horizons Episode 49: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 brings Dot into focus on the tales of Liko and Roy completing the first step of their Terastal Training journey. On May 10, 2024, Dot will face Iono in Levincia City to take her initial step as well. Plenty of fans will undoubtedly be tuning in, but since the episode is airing in Japan, how can one catch Episode 49 once it debuts?

Since the Pokemon Horizons English dub (and other languages for that matter) has some catching up to do, fans may have to look to some different alternatives for watching Episode 49. Fortunately, depending on what resources watchers have available to them, it shouldn't be too tough to catch Episode 49 shortly after its local air date, and it doesn't hurt to examine its preview either.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 "Dot and Nidothing"

Fans with a VPN can catch new Pokemon Horizons Episodes on Prime Video Japan (Image via Amazon)

For either primary method of watching Pokemon Horizons episodes, it's advised that players use a VPN just to be on the safe side. This is also because one method requires a VPN to change a user's region, while the second option ensures that players can watch new episodes securely.

The first method involves using a VPN to set a player's region to Japan and using a Prime Video subscription to access Prime Video Japan's catalog, where new Pokemon Horizons episodes are uploaded quickly after they air locally. However, this method doesn't provide translated subtitles, which can hamper the viewing experience to a significant degree.

An alternative is available if fans are willing to wait a few days. On the following Sunday or Monday after the original episode airdate, fan translators typically share their translated subtitles with third-party streaming sites across the internet. Fans have to use discretion to find the right anime website to watch new episodes of Horizons, but there are plenty of good-faith sites out there.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 49's preview

Iono prepares to battle Dot in the Episode 49 preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons' Episode 49 preview begins with a shot of Iono waving to Dot, Roy, Friede, Captain Pikachu, and Liko alongside her Bellibolt. Iono is shown eating a cupcake before the preview cuts to a Varoom zooming around Dot's Tinkatink as it tears up and clutches its hammer. Dot's Nidothing costume is then shown seemingly standing up slightly and running into an alleyway.

Dot and Quaxly are then shown battling in Levincia City against Varoom as the Nidothing costume lies nearby. Varoom slams into Quaxly and sends it flying, and Liko and Roy shoot each other a glance of worry. Quaxly picks itself up to continue the fight, but Dot shows concern even under her face-obscuring hair.

Can Dot beat Iono even with Varoom on her side? Can she and Quaxly overcome the first hurdle in their Terastal Training course? The only way to know for sure is to tune in and check out Episode 49 after it airs locally in Japan.