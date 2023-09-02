Pokemon Sleep Helper Pokemon tier list for September 2023

Pokemon Sleep is a delightful sleep-tracking app that has been available for quite some time now. In contrast to other games in the Pokemon series, this one does not need you to actively grind in order to capture your desired monsters. All you have to do is doze off, and Pokemon Sleep will take care of the rest.

It is crucial to remember that the kind of creatures you encounter when you wake up will depend a lot on the quality of sleep you get each night. Even though it may seem like a lot of work, all you need to do is sleep while the Sleep app is open on your smartphone. Yes, it is unsafe to do that, but thus far, those who have been playing this game, have not had any problems.

In this article, all the Helper Pokemon that you can catch in Pokemon Sleep will be ranked from best to worst. By the time you get to the finish, you will have a general idea of which creatures you ought to keep on your squad and which you should not bother trying to catch at all.

Pokemon Sleep tier list of all Helper Pokemon

If you enjoy playing Pokemon Sleep, you must be curious about the best creatures in Sleep. Before ranking every single Pocket Monster in the game, it's critical to comprehend their role in the overall scheme of things. Your primary goal is to aid Snorlax, the Sleep Pokemon, in becoming stronger, and in order to accomplish that, you must raise its level in Pokemon Sleep.

The best Pocket Monsters in the game are the ones that help the most in making your Snorlax stronger. There are three methods for boosting Snorlax's power in Sleep:

You can make it stronger by giving it berries. Since there are 18 elemental typings in the Pokemon franchise, there are 18 different kinds of berries.

Cooking tasty dishes for Snorlax can help it become stronger.

Certain Pocket Monsters like Gengar have unique abilities that directly boost Snorlax's power in Pokemon Sleep.

Helper Pokemon, as their name suggests, will assist you in gathering materials that you can use to raise the level of your Snorlax. The Helper Pokemon will be ranked in this tier list from best to worst, with the S-tier monsters being the best of the lot.

S-tier Helper Pokemon

Gengar

Meganium

Typhlosion

Raichu

Ampharos

Feraligatr

A-tier Helper Pokemon

Absol

Magnezone

Espeon

Primeape

Walrein

Flareon

Glaceon

Charizard

Butterfree

Pinsir

Heracross

Haunter

Bayleaf

Kangaskhan

Houndoom

Venusaur

Tyranitar

Blastoise

Flaffy

Golduck

Golem

Dodrio

Quilava

Croconaw

Vigoroth

Sylveon

Wigglytuff

Altaria

B-tier Helper Pokemon

Victreebel

Sudowoodo

Raticate

Pikachu

Togekiss

Gastly

Charmeleon

Vaporean

Cyndaquil

Mareep

Ivysaur

Magneton

Arcanine

Wartortle

Sealeo

Chikorita

Graveler

Slaking

Ditto

Marowak

Arbok

Jigglypuff

C-tier Helper Pokemon

Eevee

Magnemite

Charmander

Jolteon

Pupitar

Totodile

Bonsly

Mankey

Slowking

Psyduck

Dugtrio

Leafeon

Weepinbell

Diglett

Slowbro

Houndour

Bulbasaur

Squirtle

Igglybuff

D-tier Helper Pokemon

Togetic

Metapod

Slakoth

Swablu

Toxicroak

Caterpie

Pichu

Spheal

Lucario

Geodude

Croagunk

Umbreon

Doduo

Wobbuffet

Ekans

Larvitar

Sableye

Cubone

Bellsprout

Persian

Rattata

Unworthy Helper Pokemon

Growlithe

Togepi

Meowth

Natu

Not a lot has changed since last month but we hope this list helps you progress through the game more efficiently. Enthusiastic players can also learn how to reach Master rating in Sleep by collecting rewards.