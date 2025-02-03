Pokemon TCG Pocket Cresselia ex Drop event: All missions, rewards and counters

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Cresselia ex Drop event runs from February 3 to February 17, 2025, offering players a Solo Battle experience against Cresselia-themed PvE decks across different difficulty levels. Each victory provides first-clear rewards, access to higher difficulty tiers, and a chance for random drop rewards. The difficulty progression follows the standard format: Beginner > Intermediate > Advanced > Expert.

Players must spend event stamina, which regenerates over time or can be won in early battles. However, stamina is only consumed upon winning a battle; if you lose, it is refunded.

This event also includes special battle tasks to complete for additional rewards. Let’s break down the exclusive cards, rewards, PvE decks, and the best counters to use.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Cresselia ex Drop event: All exclusive cards

All other cards that can be obtained other than Cresselia ex in the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 4 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Cresselia ex Drop event features Promo Pack A Series Vol. 4, which contains exclusive Promo cards. The best way to obtain this pack is by repeatedly completing the Expert challenge, where it is a guaranteed reward. In earlier stages, there is a random chance for it to drop.

Cresselia ex: (12.66% chance per Promo Pack)

(12.66% chance per Promo Pack) Electivire: (15.82% chance, features new artwork)

(15.82% chance, features new artwork) Misdreavus: (23.84% chance, exclusive to this event)

(23.84% chance, exclusive to this event) Turtwig & Skarmory: (23.84% chance, alternative art versions)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Cresselia ex Drop event: Event stages, rewards, and Battle Tasks

Pokemon TCG Pocket Cresselia ex Drop event: Battle Tasks and rewards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beginner:

1) First-Clear Rewards: 2 Pack Hourglasses, 50 Shinedust, 1 Shop Ticket, 25 EXP

2) Win Rewards: 51% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 4, 38.7% chance for 1 Shop Ticket, 100% chance for 25 Shinedust

3) Battle Tasks:

Knock Out an opponent’s Active Pokemon with a Dark-type attack (3 Event Hourglasses)

attack (3 Event Hourglasses) Put 3 Basic Pokemon into play (3 Event Hourglasses)

Intermediate:

1) First-Clear Rewards: 4 Pack Hourglasses, 100 Shinedust, 1 Shop Ticket, 50 EXP

2) Win Rewards: 64% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 4, 48.3% chance for 1 Shop Ticket, 100% chance for 25 Shinedust

3) Battle Tasks:

Knock Out 2 Active Pokemon with a Dark-type attack (3 Event Hourglasses)

with a Dark-type attack (3 Event Hourglasses) Make the opponent’s Pokemon Asleep once (3 Event Hourglasses)

once (3 Event Hourglasses) Win the battle by turn 14 (3 Event Hourglasses)

Advanced:

1) First-Clear Rewards: 8 Pack Hourglasses, 200 Shinedust, 1 Shop Ticket, 100 EXP

2) Win Rewards: 80% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 4, 60.4% chance for 1 Shop Ticket, 100% chance for 25 Shinedust

3) Battle Tasks:

Win 5+ battles (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

(4 Wonder Hourglasses) Win using a 1-3 Diamond rarity deck (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

(4 Wonder Hourglasses) Win by turn 14 (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

(4 Wonder Hourglasses) Win without allowing the opponent any points (4 Wonder Hourglasses)

Expert:

1) First-Clear Rewards: 10 Pack Hourglasses, 250 Shinedust, 2 Shop Tickets, 125 EXP

2) Win Rewards: 100% chance for 1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 4, 75.5% chance for 1 Shop Ticket, 100% chance for 50 Shinedust

3) Battle Tasks:

Win using a 1-3 Diamond rarity deck (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

(5 Wonder Hourglasses) Win by turn 12 (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

(5 Wonder Hourglasses) Win without allowing the opponent any points (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

(5 Wonder Hourglasses) Win 10 or more battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

(5 Wonder Hourglasses) Win 20 or more battles (5 Wonder Hourglasses)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Cresselia ex Drop event: Best counters for Cresselia ex Decks

Best cards that let you sail through the event smoothly (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Best decks to use

Cresselia-themed decks have a weakness to Dark-type cards, and some battle tasks reward knocking out an opponent using Dark-type moves. The best Dark-type decks to use include:

Weavile ex Deck

Darkrai ex Deck

Koga Deck

2) Completing the Advanced and Expert Battle Tasks

For Advanced and Expert mode, a 1-3 Diamond rarity deck must be used at least once. The best decks to achieve this include:

Koga Deck

Blaine Deck

Greninja Deck

Brock Deck

Arbok & Scolipede Decks

3) Completing the Sleep Status Battle Task

One of the Intermediate tasks requires inflicting Sleep on an opponent’s Pokemon. The best cards for this include:

Darkrai (non-ex version)

Flabebe

Hypno

Jigglypuff from Promo A

Frosmoth

Wigglytuff ex Deck

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Cresselia ex Drop event provides a great opportunity to collect the exclusive Promo Pack A Series Vol. 4 cards, including Cresselia ex, Misdreavus, and new artwork for Electivire.

With a well-planned Dark-type deck, efficient strategies for battle tasks, and a focus on completing higher difficulties, you can maximize your rewards in this event. Make sure to replay the Expert mode for the guaranteed Promo Pack and collect the best rewards possible

