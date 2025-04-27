Pokemon TCG Pocket player reimagines the game's UI to overcome current "hassle"

Pokemon TCG Pocket has enjoyed a strong start, offering fans a streamlined, on-the-go experience of the beloved card game. However, not all aspects of the app have been welcomed with open arms. One particular point of contention among players is the cumbersome method of switching between different card packs.

A new Reddit post by u/Vaucha has sparked fresh discussion about how the app's user interface (UI) could be improved.

"Make our life easy Dena"

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Many agree that navigating between expansions feels unnecessarily tedious. The suggestions offered aim to reduce the hassle and make the entire experience smoother and more intuitive.

With the player base growing steadily, now seems like the perfect time for developers to take feedback seriously and polish up the user journey.

In their Reddit post, u/Vaucha called for a much-needed overhaul of the current UI system. They pointed out that at present, packs are organized strictly by their release and expansion sets. This setup forces players to click through extra menus just to find and open older packs, leading to frustration.

Instead, u/Vaucha proposed a cleaner, more user-friendly design: place all packs side-by-side, allowing users to simply swipe left or right to pick the one they want. This would eliminate the need for multiple clicks and constant back-and-forth navigation.

The idea quickly gathered support among other players.

Redditor u/gibbodaman highlighted a major flaw in the current layout, noting how easy it is for new players to overlook older packs entirely.

"The current layout is awful, it's so easy for new players to completely miss that there are old packs that they can open instead of the newest 3. I have 2 mates who never noticed. This suggestion is objectively better"

Meanwhile, u/WallyGamer32 agreed with the general sentiment but added another long-standing frustration.

"It should have switched to your last opened pack since the beginning. I hate how they haven't added this yet."

They expressed disappointment that this seemingly basic feature hasn't been implemented yet, implementing it would significantly improve the experience for players who focus on grinding specific sets.

Not everyone was on board, however. User u/Maskey62 expressed concerns that sliding through all available packs could eventually make the interface feel cluttered and overwhelming.

Comment byu/Vaucha from discussion inPTCGP Expand Post

Similarly, u/glencurio shared a more moderate viewpoint. While they acknowledged the idea's merit, they worried about long-term scalability.

Comment byu/Vaucha from discussion inPTCGP Expand Post

A new vision for a smoother Pokemon TCG Pocket UI experience

How to find older sets in the game currently (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The conversation sparked by u/Vaucha reveals a clear desire among Pokemon TCG Pocket players for a smoother and more efficient user interface. While not everyone agrees on the best method, the majority sentiment leans toward changes that prioritize player convenience and minimize unnecessary steps.

Whether by adopting a slide-through design, adding memory functions, or a hybrid of both, it’s evident that the current system leaves much to be desired.

With feedback this passionate and thoughtful, the hope is that developers at DeNA will listen and evolve Pokemon TCG Pocket into a more polished and player-friendly experience.

