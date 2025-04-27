Pokemon TCG Pocket player suggests a card that could make Fossil Pokemon better

Fossil creatures have always held a special place in the Pokemon TCG Pocket universe, offering a unique and fun deck-building experience. However, due to 2 stage evolutions they often struggle to keep up with the more streamlined strategies seen in today’s competitive play. Since the launch of Pokemon TCG Pocket fans are brainstorming ways to bring Fossil decks into the spotlight.

Reddit user u/The321destroyer proposed an idea for a card called "Excavator," which would allow players to draw a random Fossil Pokemon from their deck.

"Excavator allows you to draw a random fossil from your deck ! it would make fossil decks more prominent in the game"

This streamlined approach would significantly increase the consistency of Fossil decks, making it easier for players to access their essential Pokemon without having to rely heavily on luck or complex deck searches.

In the traditional Pokemon TCG, this card already exists. “Fossil Excavator,” first introduced in the Mysterious Treasures expansion, allowed players to search their deck or discard pile for a Fossil Trainer card or an evolved form that stems from a Fossil. This card later saw reprints in various expansions like Majestic Dawn and specialized Japanese half decks.

However, considering Pokemon TCG Pocket’s more accessible format, a simplified version of this card — focusing purely on drawing Fossil Pokemon randomly — fits perfectly with the game's faster, more casual style.

The community offered a range of responses to the idea, highlighting both excitement and concern.

u/Rocco0427 pointed out that the mechanic could mirror how the Mythical Slab card works.

"I could see since you dig for fossils it would be like mythical slab except it would “dig” top three cards to try to find one."

Another user, u/a_a_ronc, shared that they already face issues building Fossil decks efficiently supporting this suggestion.

"I’ve been saying this for a while. I basically only put Pokeballs, Iono, Communication or Oak in my deck to get the fossil. I almost always have the evolutions before the fossil. If I could slim it down, then you also have more slots for other good stuff."

u/KichiMiangra emphasized that Fossil Pokemon already have exciting mechanics but simply lack reliable support.

Better Fossil-specific support would enhance deck stability and could push Fossil decks into a more competitive space.

However, not all feedback was entirely positive. u/darnj raised a valid concern that making Fossils too easy to access could upset the current balance.

This comment underlined the need for any such card to be introduced thoughtfully to maintain fair play across all deck types.

The future of Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Fossil Excavator seen in the TCG history (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The suggestion for a card like Excavator taps into a wider discussion about improving the playability of Fossil Pokemon without breaking the game’s balance. Pokemon TCG Pocket’s simplified mechanics offer a perfect opportunity to reintroduce these classic creatures with better support, ensuring that Fossil decks are both fun and competitive.

If the developers take inspiration from community ideas like these, players could soon see Fossil Pokemon rise from the depths of the meta, offering new strategic possibilities for trainers everywhere.

