Pokemon Unite Ceruledge: Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Ceruledge will make its grand entrance into Pokemon Unite from June 13 onwards, and the wait among players has reached its highest point. This new All-Rounder is expected to shake up the meta, bring fresh gameplay and a unique moveset, on Aeos Island. In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into everything you need to know about Ceruledge, including its moves and most efficient combos, best items, and optimal emblem setup.

Everything to know about Ceruledge in Pokemon Unite

Expand Tweet

Trending

All Moves

Before diving into the advanced moves, it’s essential to understand Ceruledge's passive abilities:

Charcadet : Charcadet has a damage-boosting gauge under its health bar. As it charges up through basic attacks, it deals extra damage once fully charged, creating an explosive impact around it.

: Charcadet has a damage-boosting gauge under its health bar. As it charges up through basic attacks, it deals extra damage once fully charged, creating an explosive impact around it. Ceruledge (Weak Armor): Ceruledge requires four hits to reach its full boosted attack and using a move grants an immediate boosted attack. Ceruledge also applies a Wound Counter to enemies, dealing damage over time. When the counter is fully charged, all moves and basic attacks deal extra damage. Additionally, Ceruledge gets a buffed movement speed everytime it is hit by a neutral or enemy Pokemon.

Ceruledge in Pokemon Unite (Image via TPC)

Ceruledge starts as a Charcadet. At level one, players can choose between two starting moves: Lava Plume and Takedown.

Lava Plume : This area attack deals damage to enemy Pokemon around Charcadet. It also enhances the next attack, dealing extra damage. This move is ideal as a secure tool and controlling lanes early in the game.

: This area attack deals damage to enemy Pokemon around Charcadet. It also enhances the next attack, dealing extra damage. This move is ideal as a secure tool and controlling lanes early in the game. Takedown: This dash attack not only deals damage but also increases Charcadet's basic attack speed for a short duration. It’s a versatile move that allows for aggressive plays or quick escapes.

At level five, Charcadet evolves into Ceruledge, opening up new strategic possibilities with its advanced moves.

Level 5 Moves: Bitter Blade and Psycho Cut

Ceruledge using Bitter Blade in Pokemon Unite (Image via TPC)

Upon evolving into Ceruledge at level five, players can choose between two moves: Bitter Blade and Psycho Cut.

Bitter Blade : This move deals damage in a 180-degree arc and heals Ceruledge based on the damage inflicted. It also grants a shield if Ceruledge is at full health, enhancing its durability in fights. Bitter Blade+ increases healing further, making it a formidable brawling tool.

: This move deals damage in a 180-degree arc and heals Ceruledge based on the damage inflicted. It also grants a shield if Ceruledge is at full health, enhancing its durability in fights. increases healing further, making it a formidable brawling tool. Psycho Cut: This attack damages enemies in a frontal area and reduces their defenses, benefitting both Ceruledge and its allies. Hitting enemies with basic attacks reduces Psycho Cut’s cooldown, allowing it be used again sooner. Psycho Cut+ further decreases enemy defenses, amplifying damage output for the entire team.

Level 7 Moves: Phantom Force and Flame Charge

Ceruledge using Phantom Force in Pokemon Unite (Image via TPC)

At level seven, Ceruledge can choose between two additional moves: Phantom Force and Flame Charge.

Phantom Force : This move allows Ceruledge to dash in a direction, go underground and leap out dealing damage upon surfacing. During the entire time Ceruledge is underground, it invulnerable from any attacks. It deals true damage (bypassing shields and defenses) upon reappearing and slows enemies. Phantom Force+ further reduces its cooldown. Phantom Force is excellent for dodging attacks and executing strategic counter-attacks.

: This move allows Ceruledge to dash in a direction, go underground and leap out dealing damage upon surfacing. During the entire time Ceruledge is underground, it invulnerable from any attacks. It deals true damage (bypassing shields and defenses) upon reappearing and slows enemies. further reduces its cooldown. Phantom Force is excellent for dodging attacks and executing strategic counter-attacks. Flame Charge: This dash move boosts Ceruledge’s attack speed and grants a boosted attack. When paired with Psycho Cut, it can create a devastating combination of lowered defenses and rapid series of attacks. Flame Charge+ extends the attack speed boost duration.

Ceruledge's Unite Move - Revenant Rend

Ceruledge using its Unite Move in Pokemon Unite (Image via TPC)

Ceruledge's Unite Move, Revenant Rend, is visually and mechanically spectacular. Ceruledge dashes in a long line, stunning and dealing multiple hits to all enemies in its path. It also applies a Wound Counter to all the enemies it hits along its Unite Move's way.

This stun and damage also applies to Nuetral Pokemon. It briefly halts the actions of even objective Pokemon like Rayquaza.

Timing this move with a fully charged Wound Counter maximizes its damage output, so keep that in mind to make the best out of this Unite move.

The move as has a positioning upper hand. During its initiation Ceruledge does a slight hop backward, ensuring better positioning for the dash, even hitting enemies that are closed down on you.

Ceruledge in Pokemon Unite: Best Movesets

Ceruledge using Psycho Cut in Pokemon Unite (Image via TPC)

Bitter Blade and Phantom Force seem to be the best combo for players who like to brawl in fights, making calculated moves to outlive their opponents. The healing and shields from Bitter Blade combined with the ability to dodge incoming moves and true damage from Phantom Force offer a balanced mix of offense and defense.

The Psycho Cut and Flame Charge combo, on the other hand, is ideal for players who prefer aggressive, burst-damaging and fast-paced gameplay. This build focuses on quickly lowering enemy defenses and using rapid attacks to secure kills. The increased attack speed and burst potential make it a powerful choice for those looking to dominate battles.

Ceruledge in Pokemon Unite: Best builds and Items

Ceruledge using Flame Charge in Pokemon Unite (Image via TPC)

Psycho Cut and Flame Charge Build

Held Items : For this build, Scope Lens , Razor Claw , and Muscle Band are recommended. These items enhance critical hit damage and attack speed, maximizing Ceruledge’s offensive capabilities.

: For this build, , , and are recommended. These items enhance critical hit damage and attack speed, maximizing Ceruledge’s offensive capabilities. Battle Items: X Attack, Full Heal, Slow Smoke or X Speed would be great options to complement the build.

Bitter Blade and Phantom Force Build

Held Items : Razor Claw , Attack Weight , and Weakness Policy can be effective. This setup focuses on maximizing Ceruledge’s damage output and survivability through healing and true damage.

: , , and can be effective. This setup focuses on maximizing Ceruledge’s damage output and survivability through healing and true damage. Battle Items: X Attack, Eject Button, Full Heal, X Speed, or even Potion would be great picks to complete this set.

Alternative Held Items: Depending on your playstyle and your build priority, you might consider Float Stone for extra mobility, Cursed Bangle to lessen the effects of Supporters and Defenders, Energy Amplifier to have your Unite Move ready more often, or Rapid-Fire Scarf for extra attack speed.

Keep in mind, the selection of the most efficient Battle Item fully depends on your playstyle and the team composition on the opposite side.

Ceruledge in Pokemon Unite: Best Emblem setup

Ceruledge is expected to be picked more often in Pokemon Unite (Image via TPC)

A classic six white, six brown setup is ideal, complemented by two blue emblems for added critical hit rate. This configuration balances offense and defense, providing essential stats for Ceruledge's versatile playstyle.

Ceruledge is an exciting addition to Pokemon Unite with its dynamic moveset and strategic depth. While its power level on the public test server might seem modest, the official release could see adjustments that enhance its viability.

Whether you prefer the brawling sustainability of Bitter Blade and Phantom Force or the aggressive, rapid strikes of Psycho Cut and Flame Charge, Ceruledge offers a playstyle to suit various preferences.

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles: