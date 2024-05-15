Pokemon Unite meta nerfs changes after May 13 update

The latest Pokemon Unite update, issued on May 13, 2024, has brought a series of calculated adjustments aimed at rebalancing the gameplay and shifting the competitive landscape. Several popular picks, including Mew, Gyarados, Delphox, Glaceon, and Blastoise, have received changes that modify their roles and effectiveness within the game.

In this article, we will delve into the specifics of these changes and explore the broader implications for players and the meta.

How will the nerfs of Pokemon Unite's latest patch update affect the meta?

1) Mew

Despite the nerfs Mew, is a potent and versatile Attacker (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew has long been a dominant force in Pokemon Unite, revered for its versatility and powerful attacks. The recent nerfs, however, have focused on diminishing its special attack power by approximately 50 points at the maximum level and reducing the damage of its boosted attack and Unite Move.

These changes subtly degrade Mew's capacity to operate as a relentless aggressor in the arena. While still potent, Mew’s role may shift toward a more strategic use, where its ability to support and control the flow of battle becomes more vital than its direct offensive power.

Players will likely need to explore new tactics, emphasizing timing and positioning over sheer force. This recalibration could encourage a more diverse team composition, reducing reliance on Mew's previously overwhelming presence.

2) Gyarados

Gyarados mains have to be more cautious with its Unite Move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The adjustment to Gyarados's Unite Move, increasing its cooldown time from 89 to 112 seconds, is a strategic move to balance its powerful impact in matches. This alteration forces players to rethink when and where to deploy the Unite Move, making its use a critical decision rather than a frequent tactic.

This longer cooldown period might increase the strategic value of items like the Energy Amplifier, as players attempt to counteract the nerf’s effects. However, Gyarados remains a robust choice in the meta, its essential characteristics unscathed by the cooldown extension.

The change predominantly impacts how players manage the timing of its abilities, adding a layer of strategic depth to engagements.

3) Delphox

Delphox might not deliver the same damage out but will still be a functional addition to the team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Delphox has seen its offensive capabilities toned down, with nerfs to both Fire Blast and Fire Spin. These moves now require more precise execution and strategic foresight, diminishing Delphox’s ability to exert constant pressure on opponents. The increase in Fire Spin’s cooldown and reduction in Fire Blast’s damage by approximately 10% across all hits aim to balance its strong offensive output.

Despite these nerfs, Delphox remains a viable offensive caster, with potential strategies revolving around the synergy between Fire Spin and Mystical Fire to maintain an aggressive stance.

The balancing acts here are fine-tuned to maintain Delphox’s competitive viability while ensuring it does not overshadow other choices in its category.

4) Glaceon

Nerfs in Glaceon's output is focused on balancing the skill gap between players (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Glaceon’s modifications, including a reduced movement speed boost from Ice Shard and a 10% damage reduction to Icicle Spear, address its previously straightforward and highly effective combat style. These changes are designed to refine its role, balancing its ease of use with a slightly reduced impact in fast-paced skirmishes.

The adjustments encourage players to adopt a more thoughtful approach to Glaceon's positioning and attack timing.

However, these changes are subtle enough that Glaceon should continue to appeal to both new and veteran players, maintaining its status as a dependable and effective choice in team compositions.

5) Blastoise

Blastoise's role as a defender is now going to be more highlighted feature (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Significant changes to Blastoise’s toolkit, particularly the nerfs to its Hydro Pump, Water Spout, and the renowned Rapid Spin and Hydro Pump combo, clearly aim to reinforce its identity as a defender.

The reduction in damage and crowd-control capability shifts Blastoise away from a hybrid role into a more traditional tanking role, promoting greater diversity in team roles and strategies.

Players may need to explore new builds and strategies to maximize Blastoise’s effectiveness under these revised conditions. The shift encourages a more team-oriented use of Blastoise, potentially enhancing the strategic diversity of matches.

A dynamic and balanced meta

These adjustments reflect the developers' commitment to maintaining a balanced competitive environment in Pokemon Unite. By fine-tuning the capabilities of these key Pokemon, the update encourages a more strategic gameplay experience, potentially enriching the tactical depth of matches.

As players adapt to these changes, it will be fascinating to see how the competitive meta evolves and which strategies and Pokemon rise to prominence in this new landscape.

